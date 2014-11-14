The Brawn Story: Five Years On

It's been five years since a Brit won the Formula One World Championship, and it is a driver who's set to depart the sport in 2015. Jenson Button won the 2009 title in a real 'rags to riches' story.

With Lewis Hamilton looking to win the title in his Mercedes, it seemed appropriate to acknowledge the last Brit to win a world title. In 2008, when Hamilton won his first title, Button was racing for Honda, a team set to return with Button's current employers McLaren in 2015. At the end of the season Honda pulled out of the sport, leaving Jenson with no race seat for the 2009 season.

That was until Ross Brawn, legend of the sport after countless victories with Ferrari in the early 2000's, came in and bought out the Honda team, therefore having his own outift, aptly naming it Brawn GP. He kept Jenson Button and veteran Rubens Barrichello as his drivers for the inaugural Brawn GP 001.

The season began well for Brawn, with six wins from the first seven races, all coming for Button. After this there was a real slump of results as Jenson simply edged his way to the title, winning it in Brazil, with Brawn winning the Constructors Championship. The team then disappeared for 2010, Brawn sold the shares to Mercedes, with Brawn becoming the Technical Director, Button left for McLaren to partner Lewis Hamilton, and Barrichello left for Williams.

In effect Mercedes managed to book end Red Bull's dominance of the sport, as Brawn had a Mercedes engine, as well as them becoming the Mercedes factory team.

But it's intriguing that only five years ago Button was on top of the world, the best driver in Formula One, and now he's being pushed out of the sport, with no fault of his own. McLaren look likely to drop the Brit for Fernando Alonso, with young Dane Kevin Magnussen partnering him. Perhaps Eric Boullier and Ron Dennis need to observe the 2009 season and see what Button is capable of.

But the biggest story of 2009 was the incredible way in which the Brawn team rose from nobodies to World Champions in a matter of months. The reason why is the fact that they adapted to the new rules imposed that season a lot easier, thus heir early season dominance. But with Jenson nearing the exit, can McLaren see the sense of retaining the 34 year old, who despite his age, still has a lot to offer.

We will be covering what may be Jenson Button's final race in Abu Dhabi, tune in on Sunday 23rd November as VAVEL brings you the Season Finale, live and uninterrupted!