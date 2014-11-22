Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Practice Three Results

As Mercedes continue to dominate the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, it was Nico Rosberg who managed to go fastest in the final practice session of the season.

Practice Three

After the second Practice, in which Rosberg missed out by 0.083 seconds to Hamilton, he said he hadn't managed to put his best lap together, and that he'd have to work hard for the rest of the weekend. This seemed to be the catalyst for Rosberg as he managed to go nearly four tenths up on his British team mate.

In a relatively quiet session, Fernando Alonso again didn't manage to get much running in. He ran for the first twenty minutes and set a quick time, but after his Ferrari suffered electrical problems yesterday, Alonso felt it was necessary to sit out the session to allow time for the mechanics to discover the problem.

Debutant Will Stevens is still on the learning path, he was nearly a second slower than team mate Kamui Kobayashi. Felipe Massa had a better end to the Practice sessions. After engine cover issues in P1, and only tenth in P2, the Brazilian managed to go third fastest, perhaps more representative of his Qualifying pace.

Practice Three Results