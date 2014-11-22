Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Practice Three Results
Hamilton: Still Confident

Nico Rosberg went fastest in the final session before Qualifying, with title rival Lewis Hamilton in second.

Aaron-Irwin
Aaron Irwin

As Mercedes continue to dominate the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, it was Nico Rosberg who managed to go fastest in the final practice session of the season.

Practice Three

After the second Practice, in which Rosberg missed out by 0.083 seconds to Hamilton, he said he hadn't managed to put his best lap together, and that he'd have to work hard for the rest of the weekend. This seemed to be the catalyst for Rosberg as he managed to go nearly four tenths up on his British team mate.

In a relatively quiet session, Fernando Alonso again didn't manage to get much running in. He ran for the first twenty minutes and set a quick time, but after his Ferrari suffered electrical problems yesterday, Alonso felt it was necessary to sit out the session to allow time for the mechanics to discover the problem.

Debutant Will Stevens is still on the learning path, he was nearly a second slower than team mate Kamui Kobayashi. Felipe Massa had a better end to the Practice sessions. After engine cover issues in P1, and only tenth in P2, the Brazilian managed to go third fastest, perhaps more representative of his Qualifying pace.

Practice Three Results

# P1 P2 Driver Team Time
           
1 2 2 Nico Rosberg Mercedes 1:41:424
2 1 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.369
3 13 10 Felipe Massa Williams +1.005
4 3 - Fernando Alonso Ferrari +1.229
5 4 4 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull +1.255
6 17 8 Jenson Button McLaren +1.344
7 5 6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull +1.349
8 8 5 Valterri Bottas Williams +1.370
9 7 9 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +1.385
10 12 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari +1.614
11 11 3 Kevin Magnussen McLaren +1.688
12 6 14 Jean-Eric Vergne Toro Rosso +1.928
13 9 11 Sergio Perez Force India +1.936
14 10 13 Nico Hulkenberg Force India +2.077
15 14 15 Esteban Gutierrez Sauber +2.219
16 15 12 Pastor Maldonado Lotus +2.294
17 - 17 Romain Grosjean Lotus +2.354
18 - 16 Adrian Sutil Sauber +2.598
19 18 18 Kamui Kobayashi Caterham +3.620
20 20 19 Wil Stevens Caterham +4.535
