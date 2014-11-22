Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying - Rosberg Seizes Advantage

Nico Rosberg secured the final Pole Position of the season, with Lewis Hamilton in second and Williams' Valterri Bottas in third. The two title rivals continued their dominance of the weekend and this sets up a fascinating battle between the two.

There were no real surprises in Q1 as the usual suspects were the ones to be eliminated. Will Stevens, competing in his first ever Formula One weekend, was last but by only half a second to his much more experienced team mate Kamui Kobayashi, who was 19th. Pastor Maldonado, Esteban Gutierrez and Romain Grosjean ended the session battling to get out of Q1. But it was in fact Adrian Sutil who went through with the others being eliminated.

Of course Grosjean won't start the race in 16th, he has a twenty place grid penalty after changing a few components on his sixth engine change, therefore he wll start at the back. Lewis Hamilton was fastest but the top drivers aren't too bothered regarding the first Qualifying session.

Q2 was an intriguing one as the Williams drivers made their presence known as they split the two Mercedes cars, and showed their Pole credentials. The fight breaking into the shootout was marvellous, The McLarens, Ferraris, Toro Rossos and even the Red Bulls were all battling to make it through. In the end it was Adrian Sutil who was slowest, with Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez, Jean-Eric Vergne and Kevin Magnussen finishing ahead of him.

Magnussen only just missed out on the top 10, and this means that Jenson Button has outperformed the young Dane in both Qualifying and Race Day. This must be food for thought for Ron Dennis and Eric Boullier as they continue to contemplate their 2015 driver lineup.

The top 10 shootout was full of thrills as Nico Rosberg managed to get a 1:40.6 in early, which appeared to be the benchmark for Pole. Lewis Hamilton threatened but unfortunately he locked up and went wide at turn 20, which cost him what appeared to be a fast lap. Valterri Bottas almost snatched pole after going fastest in the first two sectors, but a poor third sector and could only manage third.

Nico then managed to set an even quicker time, he set a 1:40.4 to secure Pole and perhaps seize an advantage going into the season finale. But Lewis won't see this as a defeat as he prepares to try and win a second title. All he has to really worry about is the Williams behind him which are very fast in a straight line. But he only needs second if he is to win a second championship.

Grid for Tomorrow's 2014 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

# Driver Team 1 Nico Rosberg Mercedes 2 Lewis Hamilton Meredes 3 Valterri Bottas Williams 4 Felipe Massa Williams 5 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 6 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull 7 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 8 Jenson Button McLaren 9 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 10 Fernando Alonso Ferrari 11 Kevin Magnussen McLaren 12 Jean-Eric Vergne Toro Rosso 13 Sergio Perez Force India 14 Nico Hulkenberg Force India 15 Adrian Sutil Sauber 16 Esteban Gutierrez Sauber 17 Pastor Maldonado Lotus 18 Kamui Kobayashi Caterham 19 Will Stevens Caterham 20 Romain Grosjean* Lotus

* Grosjean handed 20 place grid penalty.