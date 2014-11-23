Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - As It Happened - Lewis Hamilton Wins To Become Champion
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

Lewis Hamilton IS THE 2014 WORLD CHAMPION! he wins after Nico Rosberg made a poor start. Rosberg suffered an ERS failure but still finished. Daniil Kvyat and Kamui Kobayashi retire after cars stop. Pastor Maldonado out after fire. Don't forget to tweet using the hashtag #VAVELF1.

Well what a season! what a race! Lewis Hamilton is your race winner and 2014 World Champion. We've had a stunning season and it's been a marvellous fight. Stay tuned with VAVEL as we will be publishing a report, and soon a season review. Thank you so much for joining us this season, we'll be back for the next race in Melbourne in 2015! We'll continue to bring you live and up to date news! I've been Aaron Irwin, and I thank you for joining us. See you in Melbourne, and congratulations Lewis!!! Good Night!

Martin Brundle is the interviewer on the podium. Hamilton thanks the fans, his family and his team. He then talks about his start, which was 'like a rocket' according to the Brit.

A tearful Hamilton on the podium, he drove amazingly well all race. 'God Save The Queen' rings out at Abu Dhabi.

Nico congratulated Lewis over the radio, true gent behaviour from Rosberg, he needs to come back stronger for next year.

Hamilton, Massa, Bottas, Ricciardo, Button, Hulkenberg, Perez, Vettel, Alonso and Raikkonen is your top ten.

Button is fifth in what may be his final race. He wins the race battle 15-4. Food for thought Ron. Rosberg deserves credit for the challenge as Lewis arrives in parc fermeand celebrates with the team.

He gets a British flag and drives it home, got to feel for Nico right now.

LEWIS HAMILTON IS WORLD CHAMPION! HE WINS THE RACE AND THE TITLE HERE! Williams get a double podium for the first time since 2005, Rosberg finishes 14th.

Final Lap! Lewis starts his final lap as he is essentially the World Champion!

Lap 54/55. Rosberg told to box and retire the car, but he refuses and wants to finish the race, good lad Nico. The celebrations are about to kick off in the Hamilton garage.

Lap 52/55. Rosberg going slowly! this appears to be the end of it! Massa still catching Lewis, but can he do it in three laps?

Lap 50/55. Strong fifth for Jenson Button here, this must persuade Ron Dennis? Massa still catching Lewis as we enter the final few laps of the year!

Lap 48/55. Ricciardo pits and comes out just ahead of Button in fifth. Massa making decent strides towards Hamilton.

Lap 47/55. Massa catching Hamilton here, can Felipe steal a march on Lewis and take victory? Ironically Massa won the race the last time Lewis won the title. Of course Massa was fighting him for the title that year.

Lap 46/55. Into the last ten laps here, Hamilton on course for title and Rosberg is falling down the order, this is the worst way to end the season. I'm sure even Hamilton didn't want to win it this way.

Lap 44/55. Massa pits so Lewis inherits the lead. But it appears Williams are mounting a charge for the race win here! Kobayashi is out as his car is pushed a.way

Lap 43/55. Rosberg in all sorts of trouble, his brakes are failing now as Hulkenberg overtakes Alonso. Lewis has just told his engineers to leave his car alone as he sits in second place.

Lap 41/55. Nico pushing hard as he tries to get up into the fifth place he so desperately needs. Bottas is told to save tyres so he'll be planning to outstop Ricciardo in third place. Problems mounting up for Nico, this isn't the way the title should be won.

Lap 39/55. Ricciardo doing well in third place. His pace is strong and he could be battling Bottas for the final podium place. Hamilton looks focused as he is cruising towards the title.

Lap 38/55. Bottas sets a 1:46.3, the fastest lap of the race so far.

Lap 37/55. Nico told to go flat out and that there isn't much more he can do. He needs to be at least fifth to be in with a chance of the title. But as it stands Lewis is Champion.

Lap 36/55. Bottas pits and looks good for a podium finish. Maybe even a double podium for the Williams team, the first since Monaco 2005!

Lap 35/55. Rosberg is to pit and do a manual pull away, like th one in Singapore where he lost power. He comes out behind both the Force Indias. He sits seventh.

Lap 33/55. Bottas is up into third as Rosberg yields, this looks like game over for Nico, what a shame.

Lap 32/55. Hamilton into the pits, apparently they've detuned the engine to take pressure off of the internal combustion chamber. Rosberg is just ahead of Lewis as he comes out the pits.

Lap 31/55. Hamilton posts 1:49's in the last two laps! Massa is catching, is there a problem for Lewis too?

Lap 30/55. After a great battle Alonso has overtaken Button, Button went wide and this allowed Alonso to get past, potential team mates next season?

Lap 29/55. Pastor Maldonado suffers a huge fire on his car. Tubo failure suspected. poor end to the season for the Venezuelan as Jenson Button pits.

Lap 25/55. Nico reports losing engine power! now if he stops Lewis Hamilton is champion! it's a reported ERS failure, which is a loss of around 160hp. Oh this is the latest twist!

Lap 24/55. Nico locks up and loses over a second to Hamilton. As well as probably suffering a huge flat spot on his tyre. Ricciardo's tyres starting to wear now, is a pit stop imminent?

Lap 22/55. Magnussen puts on the super soft tyres as he aims for a quicker stint. Ricciardo still hasn't pitted, is he going for a one stop?

Lap 21/55. Vettel's rears are 'going off' as he hasn't pitted yet. Hamilton is just under three seconds ahead of Nico as we near half distance here in Abu Dhabi.

Lap 20/55. Ricciardo told not to get too much into a fight with Bottas, as it'd ruin his tyres.

Lap 17/55. Nico planning on running longer than Lewis as he is told by engineers to keep the gap manageable.

Lap 16/55. Hulkenberg finally pits after 15 laps on the tyre, getting a really good stint out of the softer tyres. Kvyat appears to be out of te race, as marshals push his car off track, poor end to an encouraging debut season for Kvyat.

Lap 14/55. Hamilton leads here from Rosberg, Massa third as the battle in the midfield is the most entertaining aspect at the moment.

Lap 13/55. Ricciardo finally makes the move stick as he overtakes Vergne. Massa pits from the lead and this gives Hamilton the lead, Rosberg sets the fastest lap of the race.

Lap 12/55. Rosberg pits and is out in second place as it looks like Hamilton benefitted. Massa leads but is yet to pit. Ricciardo makes a stunning move but loses out to Vergne, great wheel to wheel stuff!

Lap 11/55. Hulkenberg given stop/go penalty for forcing another driver off track. Lewis Hamilton pits and is out efficiently. Nico told to push now as he's pitting this lap.

Lap 10/55. Sutil and Magnussen collision uner investigation from the stewards. Hamilton to pit at the end of the lap! Nico is surely hoping there's a bad stop.

Lap 8/55. Will Stevens gives Alonso a run for his money as the Ferrari makes hs way back up after pitting earlier. The Red Bulls are now in the points after starting in the pitlane, good work by Ricciardo and Vettel. Hamilton is slowly pulling away from Rosberg after a 2 second lead.

Lap 6/55. Bottas is next to overtake Raikkonen, using DRS to get past his fellow Finn. Button is to pit his lap, is this an indication that Jenson s on a three stop strategy?

Lap 5/55. Kevin Magnussen looks fine despite reporting suspension damage. He collided with Adrian Sutil coming out of the hairpin. Steady now boys. Daniel Ricciardo takes two cars in DRS range. Fernando Alonso, in his last race for Ferrari has passed Kimi Raikkonen as Alonso pits for the Prime tyres.

Lap 3/55. DRS enabled here, this could make the action a little tastier as the Mercedes cars pull away from Felipe Massa in third. There's an interesting batte unfolding as Button in fourth,all the way to Bottas in eighth are to fight.

Lap 2/55. Grosjean takes his drive through penalty as Magnussen has suspenion damage on his right front. Hamilton aleady has a 1.3 second lead.

Lap 1/55. Hamilton maks a great start! Nico gets away poorly as Lewis flies away off the grid. Bottas also mkes a poor start as Button is fourth, Raikkonen and Alonso fifth and sixth respectively! what a start!!!

Formation Lap. The cars are back on the grid! Here we go! Get ready folks! the next couple of hours are going to be intense!

12:59. Here comes the formation lap! tension rising here as the cars are away.

12:57. Drivers in their cars now, mechanics stood by the cars waiting to get the tyre blankets off and get the formation lap underway! Nico v Lewis, who's going to win it?

12:54. Five more minutes to go! The tension is getting unbearable here!

12:52. Here is the onboard of Nico Rosbrg's pole lap, truly amazing lap from the German!