McLaren Mercedes: The End Of An Era

2015 marks the end of a relationship spanning almost two decades. In 1995 McLaren signed a deal to have Mercedes supply their engines and this followed with the Woking team returning to the front of the grid in the late nineties and early 2000's.

Next season will see the team returning to Honda engines, this reunites the partnership which was unstoppable in the late eighties. After these glory years ended in 1992, McLaren tried using Ford and Peugeot engines for 1993 and 1994 respectively. Limited success came in these years, with star driver Ayrton Senna delivering perhaps the performance of a lifetime at Donington in 1993, storming through the grid and winning in the pouring rain.

As expected, success wasn't instant. In 1995 the car suffered trouble, 1992 World Champion Nigel Mansell returned to Formula One with the team. Unfortunately he couldn't fit into his seat, and once he did, his two race stint at the team was far from memorable, and he left to be replaced by Mark Blundell.

A big player in McLaren Mercedes' dominance was Mika Hakkinen. The flying Finn joined McLaren in 1993 and went on to win many races and two world titles. His pure talent helped take McLaren back to the top, he and long term team mate David Coulthard took McLaren from mid table runners to World Champions.

Despite the 'McMerc' partnership not bearing success instantly, Hakkinen managed to secure two second placed finishes and a few podiums the following year in 1996. David Coulthard joined from Williams for '96, partnering Hakkinen, but neither driver could deliver any success in terms of race wins, finishing fourth in the Constructors table, as they did the previous year.

1997 was the catalyst for the McLaren Mercedes partnership. Coulthard broke the race win duck, winning the season opening Australian Grand Prix, their first win for three seasons. They picked up another two wins, one for each driver, as they could only finish fourth in the Constructors again. The reason why 1997 changed everything is McLaren signed Adrian Newey from Williams mid season.

Newey is a household name to Formula One fans, he is the most successful race ngineer of all time. When he joined McLaren in 1997 he'd designed Williams cars which won the 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996 and 1997 Constructors World Championships. This was a masterstroke by McLaren as this would begin their climb back to the front of the grid.

Williams won the titles in 1997, Canadian Jacques Villeneuve, who was Coulthard's replacement, won the drivers title. McLaren were performing better, but reliability was a huge factor, costing Hakkinen two wins, and a possible fight for the title.

The 1998 season saw new regulations brought in, and with Adrian Newey on board, McLaren dominated the whole season, despite the team's controversial 'brake-steer' system being banned. The device reduced understeer and therefore supposedly gave them an unfair advantage. After Ferrari's protests, it was subsequently banned, this wouldn't deter them however as Mika Hakkinen won his first world title, and the first for a McLaren driver since Ayrton Senna in 1991. The team secured nine wins and took the constructors title, the only one during the McMerc partnership.

The next season was just as successful. Hakkinen managed to win the drivers title again as main rival Michael Schumacher broke his leg at the British Grand Prix, meaning Mika had to battle Irishman Eddie Irvine in the second Ferrari. Seven wins were delivered for McLaren as they entered the new millennium full of hope.

Unfortunately 2000 saw the start of the Ferrari/Schumacher dominance. Despite the German winning the title, Hakkinen ended the season second. 19 points adrift, with Coulthard a further 16 behind in third. The team secured seven wins again in 2000, with Hakkinen winning four and Coulthard three.

This was when rumours arose that Hakkinen was to retire soon, and he eventually did at the end of 2001, therefore ending a great era at Woking and seeing him rank along the great McLaren drivers like Fittipaldi, Prost and Senna. 2001 was quite a poor season in terms of recent success. Only four wins were delivered, Schumacher again ran away with the title, finishing the season over 50 points ahead of second placed Coulthard.

2001 also saw the re-emergence of Williams, who had gotten over losing Adrian Newey, and with debutant Juan-Pablo Montoya making a name for himself, the Grove outfit looked like title winners. Therefore Formula One became a three horse race, as it had been in the eighties and nineties, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams would fight it out.

It would be a fellow Finn who replaced the departed Hakkinen, young Kimi Raikkonen was drafted in from Sauber after a stellar debut season, leading Sauber to fourth in the Constructors standings. But despite this McLaren only won one race in 2002, the Monaco Grand Prix, thanks to Coulthard, who became team leader after Hakkinen's retirement.

2003 saw much of the same, Ferrari utterly dominated the season, as they did in 2002, Schumacher was simply unstoppable and Williams managed to get ahead of McLaren. Two wins and with Raikkonen finding his feet, he was being billed as a future star, along with Renault's Fernando Alonso.

2004 was one of the most one sided seasons in history, and McLaren's worst season in years. The team managed fifth in the constructors standings and a single race win. Ferrari and Williams were ahead of McLaren with BAR Honda and Renault getting ahead of the Woking team. This would be the final season for David Coulthard, he moved to new team Red Bull for 2005, with Juan-Pablo Montoya taking his place. Ferrari obliterated all in their way and Schumacher won an unprecedented seventh title.

2005 saw Raikkonen and Alonso tussle for the title. Ferrari faltered, with only one win, the debacle US Grand Prix in which three teams participated, McLaren not being one of them. Ten wins and a runner up spot for Raikkonen saw Alonso win his first title. Also Adrian Newey departed to Red Bull for 2006.

As you'd expect, with Newey gone, McLaren had a poor season in 2006, no wins and Montoya leaving in acrimonious fashion. Alonso won the title again with Ferrari and Schumacher taking the fight to Renault in the German's final season.

McLaren protege Lewis Hamilton, who was earmarked for a McLaren drive since 1998, the youngster made his debut, with Raikkonen leaving for Ferrari and reigning champion Fernando Alonso made the move to McLaren. Hamilton caused a stir, winning and almost securing a title in his debut year. Alonso was also in this battle but it was Raikkonen who prevailed. Alonso left after a single season in acrimonious circumstances, returning to Renault.

2007 also saw 'Spy-gate', in which McLaren were found to have documents which belonged to Ferrari. The men responsible were fired and McLaren were excluded from the 2007 Constructors Championship, along with a hefty fine.

2008 saw Hamilton win the title on the last corner of the season, snatching it from Ferrari's Felipe Massa. Heikki Kovalainen joined McLaren from Renault and won one race. Hamilton won five and won the title, the first since Hakkinen in 1999. Ferrari took the constructors title.

Hamilton couldn't hold onto his title in 2009, with Jenson Button prevailing with the shock success of Brawn GP, an eleventh hour entry into the championship. Jenson Button was recruited and replaced Kovalainen. Meaning McLaren had an all British driver lineup. 2010, 2011 and 2012 were all seasons for Red Bull, McLaren had reasonable success but never really threatened to win the title.

2013 was the worst year McLaren had had for decades. Hamilton left for Mercedes, while young Mexican Sergio Perez was recruited after making waves at Sauber. McLaren achieved no wins and no podiums whatsoever, with fourth being the best finish they achieved. Fifth in the championship with the hope 2014 would be a better year.

Perez was dropped for this season, with young Dane Kevin Magnussen, son of Jan Magnussen, a one race McLaren driver in 1995, being promoted to a race seat. The season started encouragingly with a double podium in Australia, but it was all downhill from there. Off track matters dominated the season, with Honda being signed as engine suppliers from 2015 onwards, ending the 19 year deal with Mercedes. Also the decision of who'll drive for McLaren Honda in 2015 was the biggest question of the whole paddock.

Fernando Alonso was brought back to the team with Button eventually retained, with Magnussen stepping down to reserve driver.

This ended the partnership with Mercedes, which was definitely one of the most successful periods in McLaren's history. With 78 wins, three drivers titles and one Constructors title, McLaren Mercedes is almost certainly one of the most successful partnerships in Formula One history. But as McLaren embark on a second stint with Honda, will we ever see the Mercedes Benz logo on another McLaren car?