Williams unveil new car: The FW37

Williams became the first team on the grid to show images of their new car on Wednesday morning as the new FW37 is revealed on the cover of F1 Racing magazine.

Their new car has a few minor aesthetic changes, with the nose being the most noticeable area of change. They've gone for a completely new design which ditches the bulbous looking nose for a much smaller front. In terms of livery it's almost exactly the same, with Williams continuing their partnership with drinks company Martini.

In a press release from the Grove based team, Williams said they're hoping to build on an impressive 2014 season, in which they made their triumphant return to the front of the grid. "Following on from a successful season in 2014 Williams hopes the FW37 can continue the positive momentum into another competitive season of racing."

2014 was Williams best season in a decade, achieving nine podiums and managing a front row lockout in Austria. This was down in part to the two strong drivers Williams have recruited. They continue with veteran Felipe Massa and exciting rookie Valterri Bottas in the car and both ill be looking to improve, with Bottas finishing fourth in the Championship with 186 points and Massa ending the season seventh with 134. This meant they finished the season third in the Constructors standings, and more significantly, they managed to beat Ferrari.

Williams boss Sir Frank Williams was keen to acknowledge the work force he has at his team. "We have an enormously talented group of people here at Williams who want nothing more than the team to do well." He added that recruitments over the winter have added to that strong work force. "We have added a few more high profile names to accompany the incredibly supportive geoup of partners we have."

With pre-season testing starting on February 1st in Jerez, teams are announcing their new cars in the run up to the first test. With Force India expected to announce a livery launch on Wednesday, with McLaren Honda announcing their new car on January 29th, Ferrari on January 30th and Toro Rosso on January 31st. 2014 winners Mercedes are to announce theirs on the first day of the test itself on February 1st. Other teams such as Red Bull, Sauber, Lotus haven't announced dates for their unveilings as of yet.