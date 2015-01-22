Force India Unveil 'Aggressive' Livery

Force India were the second team to give the world a glimpse at their new car for 2015. Williams unveiled their new car earlier on Wednesday with Force India revealing their livery and potentially a new nose for their new car.

The ceremony took place in Mexico, with the Mexican Grand Prix returning to the calendar this season, and with Force India's Sergio Perez now being the only Mexican on the grid following Esteban Gutierrez being dropped at Sauber. It may also be because Telmex, a large Mexican firm sponsors both Perez and Force India.

Their new livery ditches the old designs of the past, as Force India have always used the colours of the Indian flag on their cars. Since their inception in 2008 they've used white, orange and green, but 2014 saw the car become predominantly black with team boss Vijay Mallya stating this is an elaboration of last season's design.

“It’s another evolution of the contemporary look we introduced last year which reflects the growth of the team and the global brands with which we are working," he said. He also added that the new livery is to make the car look more 'aggressive'. "I love the addition of silver, which makes the car appear more sleek and aggressive." he added.

The team are yet to release their new car, and it probably won't be revealed until the second test of the pre-season in Barcelona.

After an impressive 2014, in which they only just lost out to McLaren for P5 in the Constructors standings, Force India will be looking to build on their successful year. They've retained drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez, and in these they have one of the most exciting lineups on the grid.

Also Mexican GP delegates were on hand to reveal they plan to have the work that is being done on the Mexican GP circuit done 90 days before the event takes place on November 1st.