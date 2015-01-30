Teams Unveil New Cars For 2015 Formula One Season

As the first test in Jerez draws ever closer, four new teams have unveiled their new cars in the last couple of days. Williams and Force India were the first to reveal their cars, or what it'll look like in Force India's case, last week.

McLaren

Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated launch of the season, McLaren revealed their new charger, the MP4-30, on Thursday. The first car to have a Honda engine since 2008, and the first McLaren to be powered by Honda since 1992, the new livery is somewhat similar to last seasons, with the re-introduction of the red and silver which donned many McLarens from 1996-2005 in the 'West' era.

The MP4-30 (left) features a sleeker looking nose than last season's rather ugly looking front. The car is yet again lacking a title sponsor, with rumours circulating that this livery is simply a test livery whilst the tests are onducted, much like Williams' strategy of last season.

Obviously immediate success isn't expected, due to Honda's term away from the sport meaning they have to start from scratch. Fernando Alonso, returning to the team for 2015, is well aware of the doubts the team have.

“It’s going to be a learning year and a learning process for all of us. The goal is to win but we need to be ready to work as a team and be united to achieve that win as soon as possible.”

Mercedes

The world champions decided to show off their new car, the W-06 at Silverstone on Thursday afternoon, giving us a glimpse of the car that the team hope will deliver another world title.

In terms of looks, it’s very similar, with some subtle adjustments around the car, with a longer, thinner nose than the rather bulbous nose of 2014. The car isn’t set to be launched until the morning of the first test in Jerez on Sunday.

Nico Rosberg will give the car its first run out on Sunday, with Lewis Hamilton taking it for the second day. Mercedes are the favourites to retain their 2014 World Driver’s and Constructor’s Championships and everyone will be eager to see what will come of the Brackley team. Below is th W06 with it's revised nose.

Sauber

For the first time in their history Sauber went a whole season without scoring a point in 2014. Their 2015 car is a radical change. The Swiss team ditched their predominantly grey livery for a striking blue and yellow one.

Believed to be part of the deal which saw youngster Felipe Nasr sign for the team, Nasr’s sponsor, Banco de Brasil have become the title sponsor. Team boss Monisha Kaltenborn is keen to look forward, rather than backward. “2014 was a very disappointing year. However, this is in the past, and we now focus on what comes next. “We have learned our lessons and are confident for the new season,"

The rather pointy 2014 nose has been replaced by a longer wider shape, as most of the teams have altered their noses for 2015 after a few weird looking designs. Nasr will be joined by Swede Marcus Ericsson, the former Caterham driver severed ties with the defunct team and joined Sauber ahead of 2015.

Ferrari

As the Prancing Horse look set to bounce back from a poor couple of seasons, the new SF15-T, with T standing for turbo, keeps the pull-rod front suspension retained.

It’s been a time of change at Ferrari, with star driver Fernando Alonso leaving for McLaren, with Sebastian Vettel taking his place, team bosses Stefano Domenicali and Marco Mattiacci being replaced last season and two key engineers have also departed Maranello.

New team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has had some rather interesting words regarding the new car. “Last year we had an ugly car and it was a non-winning car on top of this. I like the car this year in terms of the aesthetics. I don’t know about the performance, but it is really sexy.”

The SF15-T also has the longest and perhaps widest nose of all the new cars so far and minus the nose, looks very similar to it’s rather ill-fated predecessor, the F14-T.