Vettel Fastest For Ferrari On First Jerez Test

Ferrari’s new recruit Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time of the first test of the 2015 Formula One season at Jerez. McLaren had the typical teething problems and only managed six laps.

Only seven of the nine teams ran their cars, with Force India and Lotus deciding not to run their new cars. Mercedes and Williams officially launched their new cars, after giving the fans a glimpse of their new cars last week.

The teams will not have had speed and the top time as the primary concern in the first test, as reliability and strength take priority. This was evident in the McLaren garage, as Fernando Alonso, returning to the team after a seven year absence, only managed six laps as Honda try and refine their new engine. These issues are reminiscent of last season’s troubles, as the Mercedes, Renault and Ferrari tried to fine tune their engines.

Red Bull made their first appearance of the season, in a ‘disguised’ RB11. The wonderful black and white livery was so that other designers wouldn’t steal their ideas. With this being the first car in a long time not to be designed by Formula One maestro Adrian Newey, it’ll be intriguing to see how well Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat fare in the new car.

It was the champions in Mercedes who ran the most laps. Nico Rosberg drove the new W06 hybrid for Sunday’s session and set the third fastest time over 157 laps. World Champion Lewis Hamilton is in the car for Monday and will look for the faster time.

However the Scuderia shouldn’t get too carried away, as Kimi Raikkonen was fastest, however their pace waned and Mercedes power took over. Young Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz was the only debutant on Sunday and managed 46 laps in the STR11.