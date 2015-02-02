Jerez Test - Vettel Fastest As Mercedes Hit Problems

Sebastian Vettel managed to go fastest for the second day running as the second test in Jerez threw up more problems for McLaren and a surprise problem for Mercedes.

The German, now driving for Ferrari, set an impressive time of 1:20:9 to improve on Sunday’s impressive performance. He also managed to complete more laps (89) than in Sunday’s test (60). Ferrari look to have a reliable car as with 149 laps completed in two days, the Maranello team can be happy with their performance so far.

McLaren gave Jenson Button the seat for Monday, with team mate Fernando Alonso managing a meagre six laps on Sunday, the Brit didn’t fare much better. As Honda continue to try and fine tune their engine, Button could only manage six laps before the downpour hit the track for the last hour of the session.

Honda’s problems are reminiscent of Renault’s problems last season, as Red Bull, Lotus and other Renault powered teams struggled for reliability in the tests of 2014. With Alonso returning to the car on Tuesday, the Japanese marque will be hoping for better results.

The World Champion made his first appearance of the season but a water leak brought a premature end to Mercedes’ session. Lewis Hamilton was coming close to clocking up 100 laps, as team mate Nico Rosberg did on Sunday, but just as Mercedes appeared to be invincible, the first chink in their armour was exposed as Hamilton’s W06 suffered a water leak before he came to a halt at the pit entry.

Rookies Felipe Nasr and Max Verstappen got their first tastes of Formula One on Monday and had productive débuts. Nasr managed to record the second fastest time with Verstappen getting some vital wet weather experience as well as clocking up 73 laps.

Williams had another decent run as Valterri Bottas continued in the FW37 and managed a respectable 1:22, over a second faster than his time on Sunday. The Finn has managed 134 laps over the first two days and as Williams state their intent to challenge the dominance of Mercedes, the Grove team look good for the season opener in Melbourne.

Red Bull rookie Daniil Kvyat had a debut to forget, as he managed to break the front wing, and as Red Bull only brought one set of nose and wing, the young Russian had to continue running with only a nose cone. Perhaps their livery, which is to be scrapped after the tests, is the most memorable thing of Red Bull so far.

Lotus finally managed to get running. They missed yesterday due to the car being shipped late. It arrived at the circuit overnight and Pastor Maldonado was finally able to run the car. As the Enstone team get used to their Mercedes engine, the end of Lotus’ 20 year relationship with Renault was marked with the Venezuelan managing 41 laps.

The only team which was absent, Force India, has had to shake off rumours that they are not to be on the grid in Melbourne. Force India confirmed last week they are to miss the Jerez tests and will be back for Barcelona’s test programme in a couple of weeks, with the curtain raiser in Australia not too far over the horizon.