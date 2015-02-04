Jerez - Five Things We Learned From The Pre-Season Test

Honda have some serious work to do.

After what can only be described as a turbulent return to Formula One, Honda appear to be further behind than we all first feared. Managing only 79 laps over four days while Mercedes managed well over 400 shows just how much work the McLaren engineers need to do. Similar to the troubles Renault faced in 2014 when their engines were unreliable, Honda have struggled for reliability, with various problems meaning drivers Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button haven’t been able to get enough mileage out the car. With the Barcelona test being in two weeks’ time, McLaren will need to work hard over the break to make sure they can be competitive in the final test before the season starts.

Ferrari look impressive.

After topping the time sheets on three of the four test days, Ferrari clearly look like they’ve improved incredibly over the winter. Although many disregard the first test as being all about reliability rather than pace, Sebastian Vettel certainly impressed on day two. He received a round of applause when he exited the car on Monday after topping the times for a second day in a row. The four time world champion looks like he could be the catalyst Ferrari need in order to return to the front of the grid. He also appears to have brought the best out of Kimi Raikkonen as the Finn went fastest on day four and looks like a different driver to the one we saw in what was a lacklustre 2014 by Raikkonen’s standards.

Sauber: A marked improvement.

2014 saw Sauber score zero points for the first time in their 21 year history. However after an encouraging pre-season test in Jerez, the Swiss team look remarkably improved. On day three Felipe Nasr even managed to go fastest, this may not be an accurate indicator of Sauber’s, or indeed the whole grid’s, pace but it’s still quite an achievement for the team which battled with minnows Caterham and Marussia throughout 2014. The fresh influx of drivers may have helped, having dropped Adrian Sutil and Esteban Gutierrez in favour of Caterham’s Marcus Ericsson and Nasr, who was runner up in GP2 last season.

Mercedes appear too safe.

It’s safe to say Mercedes never looked in doubt last season, they walked to the titles and their only problem was which driver was to win the Championship. This test seems to have been played safely by the Brackley team, as they’ve been the most consistent, clocking up over 400 laps over the four days, however they’ve not set the pace yet. Whether they’re ignoring pace while they fine tune their engine or not is another question, but after a couple of issues on the last two days, otherwise a very uneventful test from the world champions. They still look favourites for the world titles, but they may be caught napping by the liked of Ferrari if they aren’t careful.

The kids are alright.

We saw quite a few rookies this week being put through their paces. Toro Rosso’s pairing of Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, as well as Sauber’s Felipe Nasr have all impressed. Nasr managed to top the time sheets on day three and looks set to have a solid debut year in Formula One. Toro Rosso, famous for churning out and nurturing young talent, such as Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and Daniil Kvyat, appear to have found two drivers hungry for success. Neither Verstappen nor Sainz made any real mistakes and really put the STR10 through its paces. As Formula One looks for its new generation of superstars, these three could all certainly stake a claim for it in a few years time.