Whatever Happened To: Robert Kubica

Robert Kubica, Poland’s only representative in Formula One, was at one point being tipped for World Championship glory. He had raw pace and had all the key credentials to be a World Champion, however a crash put an end to his Formula One dream.

His first big waves in motorsport came when he won the 2005 Formula Renault 3.5 Series, a famous breeding ground for F1 talent. Winning four races on the way, these performances prompted Renault’s Formula One team to sign Kubica as Test Driver.

In 2006 he signed on at BMW Sauber to be the official reserve driver. He was impressive in his various testing and Friday practice sessions and Kubica was really starting to show his true potential. He was finally given his big break when BMW driver Jacques Villeneuve was complaining of headaches after a shunt at Hockenheim.

He was deemed unfit to race even though Villeneuve himself claimed he was fine, and this meant Kubica would be handed his debut at the Hungarian Grand Prix. In his first Qualifying session he managed ninth, bettering the time set by his much more experienced team mate Nick Heidfeld. His first race saw the Pole finish an impressive seventh, meaning two points on his debut. However his car was deemed underweight and meant he was subsequently disqualified.

Villeneuve left the team in the wake of these events and therefore Kubica was signed on until the end of the season. It only took Kubica three races to hit the podium, as after a disappointing Turkish Grand Prix, in which he finished 12th, he managed third place at Monza next time out. This meant he was the first Polish driver to stand on the podium. The feat of achieving a podium in under three races hadn’t been done since Alexander Wurz in 1997.

A fairly inconsistent end to 2006 didn’t deter BMW, who retained Kubica for 2007. However that season was famous for one thing from Kubica’s perspective, and that was his horror crash at Montréal. He hit the wall at 186 mph after he lost control and he rolled across the track coming to a rest at the opposite side barrier. Remarkably Kubica wasn’t seriously injured, he was rumoured to have a broken leg but team principal Mario Theissen confirmed this was wide of the mark.

He missed the US Grand Prix as a precaution, with reserve driver Sebastian Vettel making his debut, finishing an impressive eighth. Kubica returned in France and two consecutive fourth place finishes, in France and Britain meant he finished the season sixth in the standings with 39 points.

Kubica achieved his, and Sauber’s, first pole position, at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and in the first half of the season he managed two second placed finishes, in Malaysia and Monaco. However arguably his finest moment in an F1 car came in Canada.

One year on from his horror shunt he returned to Montréal, he qualified second behind McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton. He passed Hamilton in the first round of pitstops and after Hamilton crashed into Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen in the pits, Kubica achieved his first victory, at the scene of his worst crash to date. He finished ahead of BMW team mate Nick Heidfeld and he took the lead in the Driver’s Championship.

His performances waded slightly in the end of 2008 with a second at Suzuka being the highlight of the second half of the season. He ended the season an impressive fourth in the standings. His reputation was further enhancing and it was surely a matter of time before the big teams came knocking.

However 2009 was a disappointing season for Kubica, he never hit the heights of last season, partly due to BMW failing to adapt to the rule changes. He ended the season 14th and moved to Renault for 2010.

In what proved to be his final season in F1, Kubica’s best result was second in Australia in what was otherwise an uneventful year for Kubica and Renault. However it was rumoured Ferrari were ready to replace struggling Felipe Massa with Kubica for 2011, but these rumours never materialised and he remained at Renault.

Just before the 2011 season began, Kubica was involved in a near fatal crash. On February 6th Kubica was contesting the Ronde di Andora rally. In a Super 2000 spec Skoda Fabia, Kubica left the road and hit a crash barrier at speed. He was trapped in his car for around an hour before a medical crew got him out and flew him to hospital.

It was confirmed Kubica had suffered partial amputation of his forearm, fractures in his right elbow, shoulder and leg. He was adamant to get back into Formula One, but Renault, now Lotus, signed old team mate Nick Heidfeld to replace him.

In 2012 Kubica made a return to motorsport, however it was rallying he was competing in. In 2013 he was rallying in the WRC2 category, the feeder series for the World Rally Championship. He won the title, winning five rallys and amassing 143 points.

After having simulator tests with the Mercedes F1 team, and Kubica was showing signs of a potential return. He was then told it would be near impossible for him to return to Formula One, due to the amputation in his arm and the amount of force his arm would need to withstand.

For 2015 Kubica is competing in the World Rally Championship, and he won four stages in the Monte Carlo rally. He will race the entire season in a Ford Fiesta WRC.

So a heavy crash put an end to one of the finest Formula One careers of the last ten years. For Kubica it’s a case of what could have been. He had everything necessary to be a champion, however he now resides in the World Rally Championship.

Stats - Formula One 2006-2010

Races - 76

Wins - 1 (Canada 2008)

Pole Postitions - 1 (Bahrain 2008)

Podiums - 12

Points - 273