Three circuits that should return to the Formula One calendar

As we gear up for the first Mexican Grand Prix to be held since 1992 this season, and the potential new track at Qatar, here are three circuits which, if they were to return, be welcomed back to the calendar.

Donington Park - Last Grand Prix - 1993 European Grand Prix - Won by Ayrton Senna

Despite only hosting one Grand Prix, Donington Park was a great circuit. Hosting the 1993 European Grand Prix, in which we saw arguably Ayrton Senna’s finest drive, the British circuit is a fan favourite in the UK. The famous track hosts an array of motorsport, from British Touring Cars to Superbike races.

Although it’s doubtful the circuit would attain FIA clearance, due to accommodation or the track itself passing safety regulations, a one off race at the famous track wouldn’t go amiss. It’s only Grand Prix is remembered for Senna’s first lap dash from fifth to first in pouring rain. After a poor start, the legendary Brazilian managed to regain composure and went on to win the race.

Imola - Last Grand Prix - 2006 San Marino Grand Prix - Won by Michael Schumacher

The San Marino Grand Prix was a popular race on the Formula One calendar, however since 1994 the track has lost some of its glimmer. 1 May 1994 will always be remembered as the ‘blackest day in F1’ after two drivers died and one was injured over the course of a weekend.

A fresh faced Rubens Barrichello hit the wall at high speed in his Jordan on Friday, causing the car to barrel roll was the first accident to occur, he walked away unscathed. On Saturday Simtek driver Roland Ratzenberger died after hitting the wall at around 180mph. Finally on race day arguably F1’s best ever driver Ayrton Senna, ran off at Tamburello corner and tragically died.

However the circuit is still magnificent, with some iconic moments happening at the San Marino track. It dropped off the calendar in 2006 and hasn’t returned since. It would make a welcome return to the calendar but after the amount of races currently being held it’d make things a logistical nightmare.

Istanbul - Last Grand Prix - 2011 Turkish Grand Prix - Won by Sebastian Vettel

The short lived Turkish Grand Prix was a firm favourite of many Formula One fans, the sweeping corners and long straights always meant for exciting racing. Designed by Hermann Tilke, One turn in particular was very entertaining to watch as it was a simply breathtaking overtaking spot.

Turn eight is a swift left hand corner which is almost four corners in one. There is a huge amount of G-Force through this corner and any overtaking manoeuvre would be insane. It ran from 2005 until 2011 and saw many interesting battles. Such as the Red Bull battle of 2010, in which both cars collided and took each other out.

It was decided not to be renewed when it was dropped for 2012 due to a lack of an agreement on the annual cost. The race would be a welcome return to the calendar as many fans enjoyed the racing and drivers enjoyed the challenges of corners such as turn eight, and the first corner, likened to Sao Paulo’s turn one and the infamous ‘Corkscrew’ at Laguna Seca in America.