Predictions for the 2015 Formula One season

With the Formula One season starting in March, now seems a good time to look to the season and who is going to excel and who is going to struggle. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton won the two respective titles last season, and we could well see a repeat this season.

Mercedes - Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg

The two title contenders of 2014 will feel confident about their chances for 2015. The two went head to head for the title with Hamilton prevailing in the final race of the season. With the Mercedes engine clearly being the dominant force last season, the Silver Arrows will feel that this season will be a repeat as in testing the Mercedes cars ran over 400 laps, which shows just how reliable their car already is.

With the other cars likely to be closer this yer, there could be a real fight for superiority, but nothing for Rosberg and Hamilton to worry about. The biggest question is who'll win the title? After Lewis' publicised split from long term girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger, this could affect him psychologically and this is when Nico needs to swoop in and gather conistent results if he is to win the Championship. Prediction - Lewis Hamilton (2nd), Nico Rosberg (1st)

Red Bull - Daniel Ricciardo and Danil Kvyat

After what can be described as a turbulent 2014, which has seen the departures of four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel, and star designer Adrian Newey. However the story of 2014 from a Red Bull perspective, is the emergence of young Australian Daniel Ricciardo. He replaced countryman Mark Webber for 2014 and he went on to win three Grands Prix. He also managed to outshine his team mate, who was evidently the number one driver, and he has been billed as a Champion of the future.

It'll be intriguing to see how Daniil Kvyat copes with the step up following his promotion from Toro Rosso. His debut season was interesting, as he showed promise and some raw pace, his car simply lacked the consistency to back up his pace. Both drivers will take the fight to Mercedes, but Ricciardo will certainly be one to look out for. Kvyat will likely need a season to ettle in and be accustomed to the RB11. Prediction - Daniel Ricciardo (3rd), Daniil Kvyat (8th)

Williams - Valterri Bottas and Felipe Massa

Williams had a marvellous recovery in 2014 making their return to the front of the grid after a slip into mediocrity. Like Ricciardo at Red Bull, Bottas has flourshed at Williams. The Finn achieved podiums last season and could certainy push for wins if the car can keep some of the speed from last season. It's no secret the Williams was the fastest in a straight line last season, and that came to the fore in Austria where the Grove team managed a front row lock out.

Massa had a difficult year but still managed impressive results. Williams will eel they can take the battle to Mercedes this season with a fast car and the ability needed to win. Prediction - Valterri Bottas (4th), Felipe Massa (9th)

Ferrari - Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen

2014 was a very hard year for the Scuderia. A raft of departures, with two team principals, the star driver and a selection of the engineers all leaving Maranello. However after a promising start to pre-season testing at Jerez, this yar could mark the return of the Pancing Horse. With the arrival of Vettel Ferrari have one of the biggest talents on the grid, with the move being reminiscent of fellow German, Michael Schumacher.

Kimi Raikkonen is likely to be in his final year of Formula One, with Ferrari likely to try and snare Valterri Bottas from Williams for 2016. However this won't deter the 35 year old from trying to gain an extra year on his deal. Prediction - Sebastian Vettel (5th), Kimi Raikkonen (10th)

McLaren - Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button

A famous partnership has been reunited for 2015, with Honda making a return to the sport, with McLaren. The all-conquering relationship of the late 80's is rekindled, but will it bring success? After only 79 laps of testing at Jerez in a session dogged by reliability issues, the Woking team will want to address these problems before the trip to Melbourne.

Fernando Alonso will want to justify his move from Ferrari and will want to get results, while popular Brit Jenson Button will just be looking to enjoy what will probably be his final season in Formula One. With Stoffel Vandoorne and Kevin Magnussen waiting in the wings, it's likely one will be promoted for 2016. Prediction - Fernando Alonso (6th), Jenson Button (7th)

Force India - Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez

After missing the first pre-season test, Force INdia are supposedly in a state of limbo. With financial problems looming over ther heads, as well as therush to get the car ready, things could be difficult for the team. In Hulkenberg and Perez they have two drivers who are more than capable of challenging for honours, but will the car be up to the task?

It's likely Force India will be battling the likes of Sauber and Toro Rosso in the midfield, but some strong results could see them fighting up with the top teams. With Mercedes powered cars they easily have one of the best packages available to them. Prediction - Nico Hulkenberg (1th) Sergio Perez (14th)

Lotus - Romain Grosjean and Pastor Maldonado

Last season was something of a fall from grace for the Enstone team, with only a handful of points to their name for 2014. However 2015 has started well, testing at Jerez saw some promising results, but just like Force India it's rumoured the team are troubled by financial issues. But with Maldonado's strong backing from sponsors, and the income Grosjean brings with him, this team are likely to stay afloat.

Lotus will look to score some solid points in 2015, after the move to Mercedes power from Renault, it could be said that the team will do a lot better with a stronger more reliable engine. Prediction - Romain Grosjean (12th) Pastor Maldonado (16th)

Toro Rosso - Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz

It could be a difficult year for the 'Red Bull Junior' team, with two drivers making thei debuts, there's no guarantee these two fresh drivers will deliver results. Verstappen and Sainz are already names synoymous with Motorsport, but can these two continue their father's legacies? Like the host of names before them, such as Vettel ,Ricciardo and most recently Kvyat, these two will be looking to continue and be promoted to the Red Bull team.

However Vetsappen and Sainz could go one of two ways, they could become good drivers such as Vettel and Ricciardo and go on to success, or they could follow in the footsteps of Jean-Eric Vergne, Jaime Alguersuari and Sebastien Buemi into the Formula One Bermuda Triangle. Prediction - Max Verstappen (17th), Carlos Sainz (18th)

Sauber - Felipe Nasr and Marcus Ericsson

Like Toro Rosso Sauber have fielded new blood, however unlike Toro Rosso, one of the drivers has actualy completed a season in the sport. Ericsson was part of the now defunct Caterham team of 2014 and now at Sauber h could really make a name for himself. After some impressive test prformances, including Nasr recording the fastest time of day three, Sauber have a lot to look forward to.

But these tests should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the first test can be inconclusive about pace, as it's focus is reliability and what tyres suit the car better. Although both drivers have the talent necessary to have a good season. Prediction - Felipe Nasr (13th), Marcus Ericsson (15th)