Ferrari unveil aggressive looking 'Concept Design' for the future of Formula One

Ferrari announced a radical looking ‘concept design’ as Formula One looks for a new direction to take the sport.

The futuristic looking design is to make the cars more appealing for fans as well as make the sport more spectacular. With Formula One evolving constantly, it’s about finding a way to make the sport more excitable for fans, and with the ideas on FOM’s plate, it could be intriguing to see what becomes of F1.

Ideas supposedly already on the agenda include a return to 1,000 BHP engines, bigger tyres and rims, like the 18’ones seen in a test ran by Pirelli late last year, and addressing the problem of the sound of the new V6 engines. The new Formula One soundtrack has been heavily criticised in the past since the rule changes were implemented for 2014.

The design includes a twin front wing, with two double decked panels, lower profile tyres and it also somewhat merges a Formula One car with a sportscar. As the design shows a more rounded looking car, rather than what we’ve become accustomed to what Formula One cars should look like in the last 30 or so years.

A statement on the Ferrari website read: “Would it be possible to come up with an F1 car which not only is technologically advanced, but also captivating to the eye and aggressive-looking? And could this be made without having to overturn the current technical rules? At Ferrari, we believe so. Let us introduce you to the ‘concept design’ that was conceived by our design studio (Centro Stile Ferrari) together with the Scuderia’s aero department.”

New Scuderia boss Maurizio Arrivabene stated called on Formula One to make the sport more pleasing, both visually and audibly: “By 2017, I would like to see cars that win over the fans, with cars that they can get closer to and that are aesthetically more appealing, maybe even producing a noise that gets your hair standing on end, like that produced by a heavy metal band," he said."I don't think a simple evolution is enough.”

Arrivabene isn’t the only team boss who has called for changes to be made, McLaren CEO and team principal Ron Dennis earlier this week called for ‘dramatic’ changes to be made: “If we’re going to change Formula 1, we should change it dramatically and therefore we should change it dramatically for 2017. Then it will be affordable,” the McLaren chairman said.

With Formula One seeming to take some exciting turns in the future, it’ll be interesting to see how this affects the financial implications, after two teams, Caterham and Marussia dropped off the grid last season.