Iconic Formula One helmet designs

With the FIA making the controversial decision to make drivers have one helmet throughout the season, here are five iconic helmets which are easily the most recognisable in Formula One. Recent times have seen drivers have ‘special’ helmets at tracks like Monaco, it’s become somewhat commonplace in modern times.

5: Nelson Piquet -

The triple world champion sported a red and white helmet which had a ‘teardrop’ design on the side. The teardrop is meant to represent a tennis ball in motion, as it’s rumoured his father wanted him to be a tennis player. The Brazilian changed the colours on his helmet depending on the sponsor his team was funded by; an example being a yellow drop when at Lotus, sponsored by Camel. His son inherited the design when he entered Formula One in the late noughties.

4: Michael Schumacher -

Schumacher used two helmets in his career, but his second one from 2000 onwards is the most famous. The words Schumacher and Ferrari go hand in hand to any Formula One fan, and so it makes sense for Schumacher’s helmet to be all red. It incorporated the German flag as well as stars for his world titles. From 2004 onwards it had seven stars, one for every title win. Also, he was one to sport special helmets every now and then.

3: Graham/Damon Hill -

Damon is the only son of a former world champion to win the title, and so it makes logical sense for the 1996 champion to emulate his father’s helmet design. A simple design, a dark blue colour with eight white lines around the top, it became a symbol of the 1960’s, with Graham winning two titles in 1962 and 1968. It arose again when Damon made his debut in 1992 with the exact same design, a fitting tribute to his late father. The design is said to be a representation of the London Rowing Club, which Graham was a part of in the 1950’s.

2: Nigel Mansell -

'Our Nige’s helmet design is almost as synonymous with the Brit as his famous moustache. Taking influence from the Union Jack, the 1992 world champion was the symbol of patriotism when driving in Formula One, using it to make an ‘arrow’ like design on the sides of his lid. He also kept the same design when he moved to IndyCar in 1993, not ashamed of his roots in the UK. However his ‘red five’ car is more symbolic than his helmet.

1: Ayrton Senna -

Easily the most recognisable helmet in Formula One history, Senna’s iconic yellow helmet with a green and a blue band around it is something of an icon of F1. Designed by Sid Mosca, designer for fellow Brazilians Emerson Fittipaldi and Nelson Piquet, the bands were to symbolise aggression and movement, while the yellow symbolised youth. Seen to be the influence for Lewis Hamilton’s old yellow helmet, the Brazilian never changed his lid design, meaning it’s a symbol of Formula One, especially when in conjunction with the McLaren Honda of the late 1980’s.