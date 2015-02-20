Barcelona tests, day two: Red Bull and Mercedes step up pace

Red Bull and Mercedes stepped up the pace on day two of the Barcelona tests as Daniel Riccardo went fastest, a hundredth of a second ahead of Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Ferrari continued their impressive test form, with Kimi Raikkonen setting a strong time in the mid 1:24’s. However despite their strong winter form, new team principal Maurizio Arrivabene isn’t getting too carried away. “Yes, we’ve had some progress from last year and this is quite clear, but I’m not going to tell you we will fight for the championship. “I’m not out of [my] mind to tell you ‘we’re going to beat our competitors, especially Mercedes’. I’m still with my feet on my ground. We are looking for progression. All the team is working together and the spirit is good – that is very, very important for me.” The Italian added.

Daniel Ricciardo managed to get in a full race simulation in his camouflaged RB11. He managed to top the times using the faster soft tyres. The Australian signed off his test weekend in style as he gives the car to team mate Daniil Kvyat after clocking up 143 laps, more than any other driver.

Both Mercedes drivers ran in Friday’s session, with Lewis Hamilton making an unexpected recovery to take the second half of the session. It’s thought Hamilton returned in place of Nico Rosberg so that he doesn’t aggravate his neck injury as the German is running in Saturday’s session. The W06 was put through its paces as the two drivers clocked up 155 laps between them, with Hamilton taking fifth in the standings and Rosberg sixth.

“I’ve had better days,” said Hamilton, who still sounded a little ill. “It was good to get lots of laps in today. There are some very obvious areas we can work on and there are still some small gremlins popping up now and again but the team has done an incredible job. Right now, I just don’t have the energy to unleash the car!" The world champion added.

Nico Rosberg was focusing on his rival’s performances rather than his own teams. "We have been surprised by the pace of Ferrari in general and Red Bull were quick today." However he did manage to say a few things regarding the Mercedes pace. "At the moment we are just focused on getting the miles down and working on set-up," said the German.”

McLaren had a relatively productively day despite having a continuing problem with the seal on the MP4-30. Fernando Alonso managed to set a competitive time in the late 1:25’s, and more importantly clocking up 59 laps, thru most done by McLaren in one day so far. However team boss Eric Boullier has stated that the team are only half way to their target. "We are catching up on our programme, "Our aero plan has been done today in full and we have been doing some set up work on the car for the first to understand how the car is reacting - and so far, so good.”

Only one debutant was on the grid today as GP2 champion Jolyon Palmer was in the Lotus for the day. He ran up 77 laps in the E23, managing a time that put him eighth in the standings.