Barcelona tests , day three: McLaren have yet more problems

Lotus and Pastor Maldonado set the fastest time of the Barcelona tests so far but the headline news was yet more problems for McLaren.

The so far problematic MP4-30 suffered a loss of power just 90 minutes into the session, and also the new part which was sent over due to a faulty seal, wasn’t working right, so yet another new part is scheduled for Sunday’s test. Jenson Button ended the day last on the sheet with only 24 laps, but the Brit was in an optimistic mood as he spoke to the press after the session.

“We are not in for another tough season – that is definitely not the case – but whether we are ready for the first race or not I can’t say right now. This is a very different situation to the last two years – the last two years we just weren’t quick enough, whereas now this is all very new for us," The 34 year old said.

Lotus topped the session, but Maldonado’s benchmark of 1:24:348 should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it was set on the supersoft tyres, which offer the most pace. However from Lotus’ perspective it’s a marked improvement on last season, with their car being nearly three seconds up on its 2014 pace round the Catalunya track. After the session Maldonado was in positive mood: "It’s early days but we are learning a lot and we are having positive days. The driveability is quite surprising."

Mercedes took their total test laps to over 800 as Lewis Hamilton completed 101 laps in the W06, which looks the most reliable car for 2015 so far. Despite the strong testing so far, world champion Hamilton is wary of his opponents for this season: “Everyone generally brings their upgrade for the first race. Then when you get to the first race it’s all different because the tyres start working better, the track is not so great at the beginning, but it gets better. “It’s like driving blind, but that’s what I love about this sport – I don’t really know what’s to come.”

After a first lap spin, Sebastian Vettel recovered to post over 100 laps in his return to the F15-T. The track was damp when he span off the Barcelona circuit. The German is keen to keep up the strong form the Scuderia are showing: "The most important thing is that the car continues to run without any big problems. There are some little bits here and there that we need to work on, but it is about understanding the car and making the right adjustments for the final test and Melbourne.”

Red Bull got in another full race simulation as Daniil Kvyat clocked up over 100 laps in the RB11, still sporting the camouflage livery. His former team Toro Rosso also improved as Max Verstappen continued to impress in the STR10. He set the second fastest time of the session and ran the most laps of anyone on Saturday.