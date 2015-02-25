Will Stevens Joins Manor Ahead Of 2015 Formula One Season

Will Stevens has been named as Manor’s first driver for 2015 as the renamed team aim to make the grid in Australia.

Formerly Marussia, Manor exited administration last week thanks to a ‘Company Voluntary Agreement’ and are said to be making ‘huge strides’ to being ready for the first Grand Prix in Melbourne, on March 12-15. They entered administration in November and saw parts auctioned off, but thanks to this new agreement can compete in 2015 after their name was on the Formula One entry list.

Their original plans to run a 2014 spec car in 2015 was rejected by the F1 Strategy Group, but teams have shown support for the renamed team, who have had to move from their former home in Banbury, due to Gene Haas buying the site for his Haas F1 project. They are now based at Dinnington, Manor’s original base. Also Ferrari have agreed to supply Manor with engines, with Scuderia boss Maurizio Arrivabene announcing the deal, but that nothing had been signed.

Here's our latest exciting news - MANOR GEARING UP FOR MELBOURNE > http://t.co/G2tayRr6CR. Welcome @WillStevens_ as our first driver! #F1 — Manor F1 Team (@ManorF1Team) February 25, 2015

“It’s very exciting to see everything coming together at Manor after the tremendous effort that has gone into saving the team,” Stevens said. He also added that: “It would not have been possible without the incredible support we have received from all the suppliers and from within the sport, but most of all the fantastic team of people at Manor who are working around the clock to ensure we are ready for Melbourne.”

Stevens of course already has some Formula One experience, albeit a small amount, as he raced for Caterham at last season’s finale in Abu Dhabi. He is perhaps best known for his gutsy move on Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso down the back straight of the Yas Marina circuit. It means Britain retains three drivers on the grid, in Lewis Hamilton, McLaren’s Jenson Button and Stevens. Max Chilton, formerly of Marussia/Manor has been in the US and is potentially joining the Indy Lights series.