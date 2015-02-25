Force India Reveal New Car For 2015 F1 Season

Force India have finally shown an image of their car for 2015, the VJM08, which is set to take to the track in the final test in Barcelona this weekend.

The Silverstone team are the last of the nine confirmed teams to reveal their 2015 car after using last season’s VJM07 in the first Barcelona test last week while missing the Jerez tests altogether earlier this month. The team managed to complete 304 laps with regular drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez, along with Mercedes reserve driver Pascal Wehrlein at the wheel.

We’ve already seen what the car would look like livery wise after Force India revealed the ‘aggressive’ livery in January. The mix of silver and black dominates the car, and there is considerably less mention of the colours of the Indian flag, which have been present on their cars since 2009. The only real change in terms of technology from the VJM07 is a shorter nose design. The team will be supplied engines by Mercedes yet again as Force India look to improve on a productive 2014, finishing sixth in the standings, behind McLaren.

Force India’s chief operating officer, Otmar Szafnauer confirmed the team’s participation in Barcelona later this week: “The VJM08 will arrive in Barcelona on Friday morning and the final set up will take place in the garage at the track," "We are aiming to get out on Friday and the new car will run as much as possible over the weekend," He added.

There was speculation that Force India may not have been ready for the first Grand Prix in Australia, and even some rumours that the team were set to drop out of Formula One altogether. However these rumours are wide of the mark, and the team look on course to be on the grid in Melbourne in March.