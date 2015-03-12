Track Guide - Australian Grand Prix

The 2015 Formula One World Championship gets underway this weekend, and as always it will begin on the streets of Melbourne. Since joining the calendar in 1996, Melbourne has been the host of the Australian Grand Prix, takking the place of Adelaide, which held it for ten years prior.

Albert Park has traditionally been the first race of the season, with only a few occurrances in which it hasn't. A popular circuit, it's been said that the track is easy to drive and fun for drivers. Michael Schumacher has won the most races round Albert Park, with four, while McLaren's Jenson Button sits on three wins round here, could he make it four here in his faltering MP4-30?

Melbourne's been the scene of some spectacular crashes, including Martin Brundle's scary barrel roll in 1996, the 2001 collision between Jacques Villeneuve and Ralf Schumacher, which tragically claimed the life of marshal Graham Beveridge, and Ralf mistiming his braking and flying over Rubens Barrichello's Ferrari in 2002.

In terms of the circuit, it begins with a long run down to turn one, with this straight being a DRS zone it's easy to be caught out. Turn one is a swift right hander, which needs to be taken in third gear before powering the gas once you hit the exit kerb. Then after the swopping left hander that is Brabham, comes another DRS zone, as the cars head down to turn three.

Scene of Brundle's '96 incident, turn three is a sharp right hander which is another that can cause problems. Taken in second gear, it leads in a swooping corner with kerbs on the exit that can punish the drivers should they get it wrong. Turns six and seven make up a difficult complex for drivers, as its a very tight looking chicane, which requires braking to be timed perfectly or they're going to end up in the wall.

A straight follows this complex, leading into another chicane. Some say this chicane isn't necessary and its removal may spark up the track a little more, however it's a right-to-left corner which leads onto a curved straight, what follows is arguably the hardest part of the circuit. Yet another chicane, this left and right combination is taken in high speeds and in fifth or sixth gear, it's incredibly easy to lose control of the car here, as the kerbs add another challenge into the mix.

A long straight leads into Ascari, a tight right hander which is taken slowly and is a scene of some great overtaking manouveres. Stewart follows, a tricky right which needs precision to be taken correctly. A third gear right hander which leads into the slowest corner on the circuit. Senna is taken in second and even sometimes first gear, and can catch drivers out who mistime their braking.

The final corner is a right which leads onto the pit straight, and with a DRS activation zone being directly before the final corner, there's always fireworks coming down the pit straight and over the finish line. With Mercedes looking likely dominators yet again, it'll be intriguing to see how well the rest of the grid fare with the Silver Arrows.

VAVEL will be showing both Qualifying and the Race LIVE as well as up-to-date reports of all the goings on around Melbourne. Join us from 4am on Saturday and Sunday as we bring you the Australian Grand Prix.