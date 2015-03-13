Australian Grand Prix - Practice 1: Mercedes and Nico Rosberg set pace

Nico Rosberg set the pace in the first practice session of 2015 in Melbourne, as he and team mate Lewis Hamilton dominated the session in their Mercedes’.

With all the issues off track, it was exciting to finally see some action on track, and the Silver Arrows re-affirmed their position as title favourites as they dominated the rest of the field. After showing their continued dominance in pre-season testing, the two drivers were separated by just 0.029 secs, showing that the title battle could already be a two horse race.

The grid was slightly depleted as Manor and Sauber didn’t run out in first practice due to conflicts off the track. Manor were sorting out a software issue which stopped them running. The newly reformed team are running a 2014 spec car and were struggling to get it done in time. Sauber however, were still embroiled in a legal dispute with Giedo Van Der Garde and chose not to participate in P1. Van Der Garde however completed a seat fitting so could well make an appearance this weekend.

Things are that serious team boss Monisha Kaltenborn has been threatened with legal action and even prison. There were bailiffs ready to seize the Swiss team’s assets, however nothing was taken.

More bad news for McLaren fans as the team managed just 13 laps as the reliability problems which had hindered them so much in testing came back to haunt them. They ended the session early and so Jenson Button and stand-in Kevin Magnussen, deputising for regular driver Fernando Alonso, will be in for a long weekend

.

Ferrari and Toro Rosso were two teams which showed impressive form, as the all-rookie pairing of Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz outshone the senior Red Bull team with their lap times in Melbourne.

Williams silently went about their business and posted some strong times, the Grove team are currently the favourites to take the fight, if any, to Mercedes, and following Valterri Bottas’ third in the timings, it’s very likely the legendary team will perform well here.