Australian Grand Prix - Practice 2: Mercedes continue to dominate

It was more of the same on Friday afternoon as Mercedes continued to dominate proceedings after a strong P1, with Nico Rosberg going fastest again with Lewis Hamilton closely following in the sister Mercedes.

As the rest of the field played catch up after a dominant first session, they all moved onto the soft compound tyre, reducing the gap slightly. In a largely uneventful session, we got more of an impression as to who will be challenging for the points come Sunday afternoon.

One of the larger events of the session was Kevin Magnussen crashing his McLaren into the wall. The Dane, standing in for Fernando Alonso, who himself crashed in somewhat controversial circumstances in pre-season testing, put the MP4-30 in the wall but admitted it was his mistake. However he did say the crash ‘took him by surprise’.

In the other side of the McLaren garage, Jenson Button managed to get some decent running in, but the team could only go 3.7 seconds down on Rosberg’s benchmark time. Button was quoted as saying: “We are doing the best job we can, getting our heads down and focusing on getting the best out of what we have this weekend. “I don’t have any real targets in terms of finishing; there’s a lot of data gathering needed tomorrow,” The Brit said.

“Qualifying will be tricky I’m sure. Getting out there for as many laps as we can in qualifying will be tricky. “I’m hoping it (their Qualifying position) won’t be the last row of the grid – hopefully 20 cars will run!” Button added.

Sauber made an appearance in P2, with Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr in the cars, and no sign of Giedo Van Der Garde, who is threatening legal action against the team for supposedly going back on a deal to give the Dutchman a drive for 2015. However Ericsson’s car suffered a left rear suspension failure, as the Swede went over the kerb and broke the left rear of the C34.

As the chasing pack tried to remain on the curtails of Mercedes, it looks like Ferrari are in the strongest position. After an impressive pre-season testing, the Scuderia built upon this by taking third and fourth places in P2 in Melbourne.