Classic Races: Malaysian Grand Prix

As the Malaysian Grand Prix draws near it’s time to take a look at some of the vintage races to have occurred in Koala Lumpur. Despite the venue being relatively new to the Formula One calendar, being introduced in 1999, there has still been plenty of action at the Sepang circuit.

2001 – Rainstorm – Winner: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

The 2001 edition of the Malaysian Grand Prix was infamous for one thing in particular. After Giancarlo Fisichella’ Benetton and Jordan’s Heinz-Harald Frentzen ran into problems on he parade lap, and Juan-Pablo Montoya’s Williams breaking down, the start was already eventful.

The excitement continued however as Rubens Barrichello and Ralf Schumacher collided, sending the latter to the back of the grid. The third lap brought rain, and a typical Malaysian monsoon ensued. Oliver Panis’ BAR retired on the first lap and the oil leak his car caused, sent both Ferrari’s into the gravel, and with the rain worsening, everyone flooded into the pits for wet tyres.

Jos Verstappen in his Arrows had a blinding race, running as high as second at some time, but ended the race in seventh and out of the points. The Ferrari’s recovered from tenth and eleventh to finish first and second with Schumacher finishing 23.6 seconds ahead of Barrichello. David Coulthard completed the podium in his McLaren.

Top Ten: M.Schumacher (Ferrari), Barrichello (Ferrari), Coulthard (McLaren), Frentzen (Jordan), R.Schumacher (Williams), Hakkinen (McLaren), Vrstappen (Arrows), Trulli (Jordan), Alesi (Prost), Burti (Jaguar)

2009 – Half Points – Winner: Jenson Button (Brawn)

Another race in which rain had a resonating effect. After the runaway success of the newly formed Brawn outfit in Australia, all eyes were on the team to replicate their form at Sepang. However things didn’t go swimmingly for Ross Brawn’s team.

Jenson Button in the primary Brawn fell from first to fourth after being bogged down at the start. He managed to make his way back to the front following the first round of pit-stops. By lap 19 the rain, which fans became accustomed to in Malaysia started to fall.

After the wet tyres started to wear out too quickly, the grid followed Timo Glock’s idea of putting on the Intermediates to help with grip issues in the rain. Once the downpour put standing water on the track, everyone pitted for wets and a balance was restored to the race.

The race was stopped on lap 33 due to the torrential rain with classification taken from lap 31, in accordance to the rules. As the race didn’t reach the 75% lap completion needed, half points were awarded, with Button winning from BMW’s Nick Heidfeld and Glock in his Toyota.

Top Ten: Button (Brawn), Heidfeld (BMW), Glock (Toyota), Trulli (Toyota), Barrichello (Brawn), Webber (Red Bull), Hamilton (McLaren), Rosberg (Wiliams), Massa (Ferrari), Bourdais (Toro Rosso)

2013 – ‘Multi-21’ – Winner: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

Tem orders have been a big part of modern Formula One, and it came to the fore here, with Red Bull and Mercedes both flaunting the rules. With Mark Webber being incredibly irate post race with his team mate.

The race began on a damp track but rain played no part in the afternoon. Webber led for most of the race, with lap 44 seeing a rather uneventful race spark into action.

Nico Rosberg was running fourth when he was catching up to team mate Lewis Hamilton in the sister Mercedes. Rosberg asked to overtae but team boss Ross Brawn denied him, saying: “negative, Nico, negative.” He had told Hamilton to ease off to secure the points for the team an saw no gain in allowing Nico to pass.

It was then Red Bull’s turn to cause controversy, with Vettel overtaking Webber when there was an order in place for Webber to win. The Australian gave Vettel the finger as he overtook, as team boss Christian Horner radioed Vettel saying: “This is silly Seb come on,” as he pressured Webber for the lead.

At the pre-podium room after the race, there was a subdued atmosphere, with Webber looking furious at his team mate. He remarked “Multi-21, Seb, Multi-21,” which is a reference to the order that Webber was to finish first with Vettel in second. Of course it wasn’t the first time the two have done this, as in 2010 at the Turkish Grand Prix, Vettel and Webber collided while fighting for the lead.

Top Ten: Vettel (Red Bull), Webber (Red Bull), Hamilton (Mercedes), Rosberg (Mercedes), Massa (Ferrari), Grosjean (Lotus), Raikkonen (Lotus) Hulkenberg (Force India), Perez (McLaren) Vergne (Toro Rosso)

You can keep up to date with live updates from the Malaysian Grand Prix with VAVEL, there will be live Qualifying and Race shows that will provide up to date commentary. Also reports from all sessions will be posted.