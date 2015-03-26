Malaysian Grand Prix - Preview: Alonso's return, Mercedes domination and Williams' new driver

All eyes turn to Malaysia as Formula One travels to Koala Lumpur, and the Sepang circuit. The big news from this weekend will be whether anyone can catch up to runaway leaders Mercedes.

Last time out in Australia Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg stormed to victory, 30 seconds ahead of closest competitor Sebastian Vettel in his Ferrari debut. However it was reliability which was the key theme of the last race. Two cars stopped on the way to the grid, with McLaren’s Kevin Magnussen and Red Bull’s Daniil Kvyat encountering problems.

Thankfully there’s set to be a full grid ahead of this weekend, with Fernando Alonso set to return in the McLaren, while Manor, the reformed Marussia team are supposedly ready to race this weekend after missing out in Australia, costing them around £2m. Alonso missed the first race of the season due to a concussion suffered in a crash in pre-season testing.

The true events of Alonso’s incident are still unknown, with the Spaniard barely remembering anything from what was supposedly a big crash. His team McLaren are in a bit of a problematic state at the moment, with both cars occupying the back of the grid in Melbourne.

With rain always playing a big part in Malaysia, it’ll be intriguing to see if the conditions could affect the grid, with Ferrari supposedly catching up to Mercedes, according to Nico Rosberg. The German was quoted as saying: “Ferrari especially have closed the gap and are closer than our nearest rival was last year.”

A driver who had doubts over his participation here in Malaysia is Valterri Bottas, the Finn has been struggling with a back injury which saw him ruled out of the Australian Grand Prix. He suffered the injury in Qualifying and Williams have adapted their car to make sure a repeat doesn’t occur. However the biggest question was who would replace Bottas should he not be available?

Williams’ Pat Symonds claimed after Melbourne the team didn’t have a reserve driver, with Susie Wolff being a test driver. However Williams now at least have a contingency plan with former Sauber driver Adrian Sutil being recruited as the reserve driver for 2015.

Of course Mercedes’ domination has made Red Bull threaten to quit the sport. The rumour is that Red Bull’s owner Dietrich Mateschitz could become disinterested with Formula One and pull his team out of the sport. But with engine suppliers Renault and the team currently battling it out in a war of words, all is not well at the former world champions.

With the action soon approaching, it’ll be an achievement to see all 20 cars compete at Sepang, but with Mercedes looking likely to power ahead again, the most intriguing battle will be who can become best of the rest in Malaysia?

You can keep up to date with live updates from the Malaysian Grand Prix with VAVEL, there will be live Qualifying and Race shows that will provide up to date commentary. Also reports from all sessions will be posted.