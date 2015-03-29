Malaysian Grand Prix - Race Report: Vettel stuns Mercedes to end win drought for Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel secured Ferrari’s first win since 2013 as he beat the two Mercedes drivers to win an exciting Malaysian Grand Prix.

Ever since Fernando Alonso’s triumph at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, Ferrari have been attempting to get back to the top, and they’ve achieved it here with two cars in the top four, with Kimi Raikkonen finishing fourth. It was a tactical triumph with Vettel managing his tyres better to take the win and end Ferrari’s 34 race drought.

Records were broken today with Vettel becoming the record wins holder at Malaysia, winning his fourth race at Sepang. Also with Toro Rosso’s Max Verstappen finishing seventh, he’s become Formula One’s youngest points scorer, beating predecessor Daniil Kvyat’s record by almost two years.

The race started in usual fashion, with Lewis Hamilton defending his pole and leading into turn one, however drama unfolded with both Pastor Maldonado and Raikkonen suffering punctures. Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson had a contrast of fortunes, as making the top ten shootout for the first time was matched by the Swede spinning out at turn one, bringing out the safety car. Both Mercedes cars were brought in under the safety car to change tyres, while Vettel was kept out by Ferrari and this gamble paid off.

McLaren suffered another poor afternoon with both cars retiring from the race with power issues. However a silver lining for the Woking team is that they looked faster than in Australia. Fernando Alonso was running well considering the incident he had in testing, while Jenson Button was challenging before coasting to a stop a few laps from the end.

A team which actually managed to get going is Manor, the minnows had only one car here as Will Stevens couldn’t start due to a fuel issue which kept him out of Qualifying, but Roberto Merhi managed to race and finish, albeit at the back of the order.

The Toro Rosso pairing of Verstappen and Sainz pulled headlines by managing to finish ahead of the ‘senior’ Red Bull drivers. Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo finished ninth and tenth respectively while the Toro Rosso’s finished directly ahead of them. A remarkable effort from the team with the youngest average age on the grid.

Ferrari looked dominant here all race, Vettel performed much better on the weaker medium tyres, while Mercedes struggled to manage their harder tyres more effectively. The German Ferrari driver overtook both Mercedes drivers and never surrendered the lead.

Mercedes weren’t prepared for Ferrari’s pace here and split the strategies, which left reigning champion Hamilton annoyed, saying on the radio: “These are the wrong tyres man!” but Mercedes couldn’t do anything else as they tried to find a response to Vettel and his Ferrari.

Today confirmed Williams’ fears that Ferrari have leapfrogged them in terms of ‘best of the rest’. Felipe Massa and Valterri Bottas finished fifth and sixth with the two battling it out in the closing stages for position. But with both Ferrari’s in the top four, Williams will have to fight to retake their place at the front of the grid.

The day belonged to Vettel however as he emulated hero Michael Schumacher to win for Ferrari and today’s win takes him to one off Ayrton Senna’s wins tally of 41. Having ended the drought, can Ferrari capitalise on it and take victory next time out also? As Nico Rosberg said on the podium, “Game on Ferrari!”