Chinese Grand Prix - Classic Races

As the teams head to Shanghai for the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix, now is a good time to look back at some of the memorable moments from Chinese Grands Prix of the past.

2006 – Third Time Lucky For Schumi – Winner: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

Also the last of the legendary German’s 91 victories, the 2006 event saw Schumacher win at the third attempt after two poor previous races in China. 2004 saw Schumi start from the pitlane before ending the race a lap down in 12th position. The first time he’d finished outside the points in what was a dominant season for Ferrari and Schumacher.

2005 saw him qualify strongly but after 20 laps Schumacher span off the track, meaning China was unique in being one of the only circuits on the calendar which Schumacher hadn’t graced the points with his presence.

However 2006 was different, qualifying sixth, Schumacher overtook team mate Rubens Barrichello, BAR’s Jenson Button in early stages of the race, as heavy rain fall disadvantaged Bridgestone runners - as their tyres weren’t as well suited to the weather. However it started to dry off and Schumacher overtook Giancarlo Fisichella in his Renault and Kimi Raikkonen retired, meaning it was between Schumacher and the other Renault of Fernando Alonso.

After a titanic battle Schumacher prevailed, and took the chequered flag by just over three seconds from Alonso, who went on to win the championship after being embroiled in a season-long battle with Schumacher. The last win of a distinguished career, won in Schumacher style.

# Driver Team 1 Michael Schumacher Ferrari 2 Fernando Alonso Renault 3 Giancarlo Fisichella Renault 4 Jenson Button Honda 5 Pedro De La Rosa McLaren 6 Rubens Barrichello Honda 7 Nick Heidfeld BMW 8 Mark Webber Williams 9 David Coulthard Red Bull 10 Vitantonio Liuzzi Toro Rosso

2007 – Slip Up Dents Hamilton Title Hopes – Winner: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

After a stellar debut year, McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton was leading the championship going into the race, and could have won the title had results regarding McLaren team mate Fernando Alonso and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen gone his way. However, a botched strategy by his team denied him of any points and arguably a championship in his debut season.

He qualified on pole but with a typhoon hitting China on the weekend of the race, the weather was poor all race. Hamilton made a strong start but after wearing out his tyres, Raikkonen overtook him when Lewis ran wide, allowing the Finn through. McLaren kept him out for a little longer and when he eventually came into the pits, his tyres were so worn, he couldn’t make the tight left hander into the pits, and beached the car in the gravel.

His title lead took a denting as his two title rivals finished first and second, with Raikkonen winning from Alonso, cutting his lead sown and seeing Raikkonen win the title next time out in Brazil. The race also saw Sebastian Vettel continue his emergence on the Formula One scene, as he followed up a strong Japanese Grand Prix previously with a fourth place finish in China.

# Driver Team 1 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 2 Fernando Alonso McLaren 3 Felipe Massa Ferrari 4 Sebastian Vettel Toro Rosso 5 Jenson Button Honda 6 Vitantonio Liuzzi Toro Rosso 7 Nick Heidfeld BMW 8 David Coulthard Red Bull 9 Heikki Kovalainen Renault 10 Mark Webber Red Bull

2012 – First Win For A German In A German Car – Winner: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

The 2012 event saw a few records being broken, the biggest being Nico Rosberg’s win being the first time a German driver had won in a German car. Also it was Mercedes’ first win as a team in 57 years, with 1955 seeing the last Silver Arrows victory. Backmarkers HRT also set a record of the race being their thirty ninth, meaning they set the record for most races without a single point.

The 2012 Chinese Grand Prix was remembered for being a race in which 23 of the 24 cars finished with only Michael Schumacher’s botched pitstop denying a race with no retirements. Rosberg led from pole and managed his tyres extraordinarily well. He made two stops and kept his lead, despite some pressure from McLaren’s Jenson Button.

The race saw plenty of fighting up and down the grid, with much of the top half of the field fighting for the points. But the day belonged to Rosberg, who emulated his father in winning a Grand Prix. It was an all Mercedes powered podium with Lewis Hamilton in the McLaren rounding off the top three.