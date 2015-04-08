Nico Rosberg vows to maintain rivalry with Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes’ Nico Rosberg has vowed to keep up his battle with team mate Lewis Hamilton with the Silver Arrows’ dominance being challenged by Ferrari.

The Scuderia managed to beat the Mercedes duo in Malaysia and handed the pair their first real defeat since the beginning of the new turbo era that was introduced for last season. Sebastian Vettel made his way past Rosberg and Hamilton to win at Sepang and this propelled the Ferrari driver to second in the drivers’ standings (below).

# Driver Team Points 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 43 2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 40 3 Nico Rosberg Mercedes 33

Rosberg however has been something of a forgotten figure, with the German struggling to hit top form this season. Finishing third in Malaysia, however due to Ferrari’s resurgence, there have been rumours in the paddock that Mercedes are to introduce team orders as a means of holding back the Maranello team.

When asked about the possibility of the rivalry dying down between the Mercedes pair, Rosberg replied: "It will still be the same. We are going to have an intense battle and the rivalry we continue.

"Of course, we will have to keep more of an eye on the opposition, particularly Ferrari, but it isn’t going to change much - anyways, our rivalry has always been constructive. There have been difficult moments but all in all it has been pushing each other to a higher level and helping the team forward."

This weekend’s race in China marks the scene of Rosberg’s first ever victory in Formula One, the Chinese Grand Prix of 2012, and with 2014 seeing him miss out on the world title at the last race of the season to Hamilton, it’s thought the defeat has hit Rosberg harder than first thought.

He surprised the paddock by praising his 2014 title rival, claiming he “drove like a world champion.”

Rosberg was asked whether he thought he’d gone soft due to his stuttering start to the season: "It was just a matter of fact in that moment.

"My start hasn’t been 100 per cent but it hasn’t been that far off either. The track really suits me and we have an awesome car so it should be a great weekend and the win is possible," Rosberg added.

As the autopsy continues at Mercedes HQ as to why the team were so convincingly beaten in Malaysia after dominance in Australia, Hamilton and Rosberg travelled to their base by private jet together. Of course this isn’t expected due to the frosty rivalry we saw between the pair last season.

"Malaysia was definitely very close to being a shock to us because we didn’t see it coming at all," conceded Rosberg. "We were convinced we would be the dominant force in the race and suddenly they were stronger than us and beat us fair and square,” Rosberg said. “I’m very confident about this weekend,” he added.

You can catch all the goings on of the Chinese Grand Prix here at VAVEL, with live feeds for qualifying and the race, as well as all the reactions of drivers and pundits alike as Formula One heads to China for the third race of the 2015 season.