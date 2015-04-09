All things considered: Chinese Grand Prix

With the Chinese Grand Prix upon us, it’s time to think about things we’re likely to see on Sunday such as whether Ferrari can maintain their fight to Mercedes.

Can Ferrari Make It Two In China?

After the events in Malaysia, the title race appears to have a new challenger, thankfully, as Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel took victory at Sepang last time out. With it being Mercedes’ first real defeat since the beginning of the turbo era, the first cracks appear to be showing in their otherwise impenetrable armour.

But with China Formula One fans are genuinely excited about a battle between two teams for the first time in years, as the previous few years have seen Red Bull and Mercedes dominate title proceedings. Can Vettel make it a second win in two or will Lewis Hamilton or Nico Rosberg reclaim their step atop the podium?

Time For Nico and Kimi To Step Up?

With Hamilton and Vettel taking the headlines in Australia and Malaysia, surely now is the time for the supposed understudies to come forward and prove their worth. Rosberg hasn’t looked the same driver that came within a whisker of winning the title last season, and the 2012 Chinese GP winner came out this week claiming he’ll vow to maintain the rivalry with Hamilton, time to back his words with actions.

Also Kimi Raikkonen isn’t no slouch, like Rosberg he’s a former winner in Shanghai, despite being one of the oldest drivers on the grid, the Finn still has it. But with Vettel outshining him like Fernando Alonso did last season, now is the time for Raikkonen to deliver a vintage performance and announce his arrival at the table.

Toro Rosso or Red Bull? Who’s Stronger?

Toro Rosso, the Red Bull ‘Junior Team’, managed to get both cars ahead of the senior Red Bull drivers, and with two exciting prospects beating their predecessors, who’s in a stronger position heading into China? Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz have enjoyed stellar starts to their Formula One careers, and could soon be in the Red Bull cars themselves.

But with Red Bull’s fight with Renault continuing, and with the latter claiming they could buy a stake in Toro Rosso in order to give the engine suppliers more recognition, it’s clear not all is well at Red Bull. But Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat will have to be careful of the two rookies, as both are showing more pace than them at the minute.

Will McLaren Make Any Progress?

McLaren, where to start, the Woking team have had a turbulent start to their reunion with Honda, being pointless and failing to make it out of Q1 this season, the former champions have turned into backmarkers. The team this week said that any progress made here will be masked by the demands of the Chinese circuit on the Honda power unit.

Despite the problems, everyone seems happy, drivers Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button appear to enjoy driving what is frankly a polished turd of a car. The MP4-30 will be wanting to avoid an unwanted record as the last time the team went pointless in the first three races was 1981. But with steady progress being made, hopefully we’ll see the legendary team back in their natural positions soon.

You can catch all the goings on of the Chinese Grand Prix here at VAVEL, with live feeds for qualifying and the race, as well as all the reactions of drivers and pundits alike as Formula One heads to China for the third race of the 2015 season.