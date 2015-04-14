Bahrain Grand Prix - Classic Races

2006 Bahrain Grand Prix – Rosberg Impresses on Debut – Winner: Fernando Alonso (Renault)

The start of the race was an eventful one, with Fernando Alonso almost colliding with Ferrari debutant Felipe Massa. Polesitter Michael Schumacher began to pull away from the pack on the first lap. Kimi Raikkonen started last on the grid due to a rear wishbone failure stopping him qualifying. Alonso’s team mate, Giancarlo Fisichella, was out on lap 21 wish his car losing power.

Nico Rosberg had a debut to remember, colliding with Nick Heidfeld’s BMW on lap one before recovering and managed to become the youngest man to set a fastest lap, at 20 years old, he finished seventh in his first race for Williams. Kimi Raikkonen also matched another record, the McLaren driver finished third, making up 19 places on the grid. This equaled Fabrizio Barbazza’s 1993 record of places made up in a race.

At the front Schumacher began to come under pressure from Alonso, and as the Spaniard stayed out longer and when he did pit, had managed to almost leapfrog the German. The pair were side by side going into turn one, now named in Schumacher’s honour, but Alonso prevailed and took the lead. Schumacher continued to fight Alonso but the Renault man held on for a great victory, sparking the 2006 season into life.

# Driver Team 1 Fernando Alonso Renault 2 Michael Schumacher Ferrari 3 Kimi Raikkonen McLaren 4 Jenson Button Honda 5 Juan-Pablo Montoya McLaren 6 Mark Webber Williams 7 Nico Rosberg Williams 8 Christian Klien Red Bull 9 Felipe Massa Ferrari 10 David Coulthard Red Bull

2010 Bahrain Grand Prix – Dream Debut For Alonso – Winner: Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

Ferrari’s new recruit, Fernando Alonso, had a perfect start to his Scuderia career as he took victory at the season opening race at Sakhir. To make things all the sweeter, team mate Felipe Massa finished second to secure maximum points for Ferrari. The race is well remembered for being the first in what was Formula One’s biggest overhaul.

Changes to rules, points offered, as well as having the biggest grid (24 cars) since 1995, the new era started with an exciting race, which saw many retirements. Pole sitter Sebastian Vettel led from the start up until lap 33, when his car began to slow due to a spark plug problem, Alonso and Massa overtook with McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton also seizing his chance, seeing Vettel drop to fourth, where he’d eventually finish.

Michael Schumacher’s return to the sport saw him finish sixth, just behind team mate Nico Rosberg, while reigning champion Jenson Button managed seventh in his McLaren debut. Mark Webber, Vitantonio Liuzzi and Rubens Barrichello rounded off the points. However the day belonged to Alonso, who overtook Vettel and kept his lead until the chequered flag. He joined a whole host of legends such as Juan Manuel Fangio, Mario Andretti and Nigel Mansell in winning on his Ferrari debut.

# Driver Team 1 Fernando Alonso Ferrari 2 Felipe Massa Ferrari 3 Lewis Hamilton McLaren 4 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull 5 Nico Rosberg Mercedes 6 Michael Schumacher Mercedes 7 Jenson Button McLaren 8 Mark Webber Red Bull 9 Vitantonio Liuzzi Force India 10 Rubens Barrichello Williams

2014 Bahrain Grand Prix – Battle Of The Mercedes’ – Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

As any Formula One fan will tell you, Mercedes dominated 2014, but this race is seen as one of the most exciting races of the season, due to the battle between title rivals, and team mates, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. It was also the 900th World Championship race in Formula One.

As a means of marking the tenth anniversary of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the race was held at night, making it the second race after Singapore to be held at night. Rosberg held the upper hand going into the race as he grabbed pole position from Hamilton.

With both cars battling hard for the win, almost colliding on many occasions, Hamilton and Rosberg fought all race with Hamilton prevailing due to his pure speed and pace. The Mercedes man went on to win from Rosberg and Sergio Perez of Force India, grabbing their second ever podium, with Giancarlo Fisichella’s second place in Belgium in 2009 being the first. Also the race is well known for the spectacular incident between Lotus’ Pastor Maldonado and Sauber’s Esteban Gutierrez, in which Maldonado hit Gutierrez and the Sauber flipped before landing right side up.