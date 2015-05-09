Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying: Rosberg breaks Hamilton's pole streak

Nico Rosberg took pole position ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. Team mate Lewis Hamilton had to settle for second while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel grabbed third at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Hamilton was chasing his fifth consecutive pole of the season, it would have been a first in his Formula One career. However Rosberg managed to beat his team mate by over two tenths to secure his first pole of the season.

Sebastian Vettel, Mercedes’ closest challenger, took third while team mate Kimi Raikkonen could only manage a disappointing seventh for the Scuderia. Toro Rosso locked out the third row with Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen taking fifth and sixth respectively in what continues to be an impressive performance from the duo.

Williams’ Valterri Bottas took a well placed fourth, outpacing a Ferrari while Felipe Massa took ninth. The Red Bull pair were the other cars in the top ten shootout, and Daniil Kvyat finished eighth while Daniel Ricciardo ended the session in tenth.

The story of Q1 was that both McLaren’s managed to make it out of the session, albeit only just as both Force India’s went out at the first hurdle. Their pace in the two practice sessions didn’t offer too much encouragement as Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez sit 17th and 18th on the grid respectively, ahead of the two Manor cars, which continue to lap around the grid and off the pace.

It’s a very ‘Noah’s Ark-esque’ grid as the two Sauber’s of Felipe Nasr and Marcus Ericsson sit next in 15th and 16th. The McLaren pair of Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button will be very happy with their performance as they sit 13th and 14th on the grid. The new look MP4-30 will be looking to get its first points of the season here in Spain and they stand in good stead ahead of tomorrow’s race.

The Lotus pair narrowly missed out on the top ten with Romain Grosjean and Pastor Maldonado sitting 11th and 12th on the grid. The top ten was looking to be a straight shoot-out between Hamilton and Rosberg, with the latter going fastest in Q2 and having the advantage. Many drivers said they lacked grip, Hamilton being one of them, and that may be a reason why Lewis didn’t challenge as much.

"I just didn't have the pace today," Hamilton said. "Nico did a great job today and I don't know if I really had the balance where I liked it. But I did my best and tomorrow there is still a lot to play for," the Brit added.

Rosberg sounded relieved to have grabbed his first pole since the season finale in Abu Dhabi last season: "I needed it sooner rather than for later that is for sure. It is one step in the right direction to winning the race this weekend and it was a good day in the office for sure."

With Nico recently looking a shadow of his former self, this could be the catalyst which kicks his season into gear. He sits 33 points behind Hamilton in the Championship and will be wanting to narrow the gap between the team mates tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Grid: