Lewis Hamilton signs new three-year deal with Mercedes Benz worth £27 million a year

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new three-year contract with Mercedes, worth up to £27 million per year.

The 30-year-old has been with the team since 2013, winning his second ever world title ahead of teammate Nico Rosberg last year.

With his existing contract due to expire at the end of the current season, the 2014 constructors champions' Mercedes confirmed the driver's new deal on Twitter on the eve of the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix.

"CONFIRMED: 3 more years for Lewis Hamilton! 'Mercedes Benz is my home'" the team tweeted.

The Briton had been discussing terms on a new deal since last season, and it has been on the verge of completion for a few months - with Hamilton indicating it was "99.6%" done last month.

But team boss Toto Wolff had hinted that they would be willing to start looking at potential replacements if Hamilton did not sign a new deal, with Fernando Alonso of McLaren his first choice.

Speaking on the deal, after Rosberg signed up his long-term future to Mercedes last year, Wolff said: "Personally, I am looking forward to continuing to race with the strongest driver pairing in Formula One and to more historic achievements together.

"Continuity is one of the key factors for delivering success in Formula One and we now have that in place. Lewis enjoyed an historic world championship season with Mercedes-Benz last year and it was a prirority for this season to renew his contract for the next term.

"We have taken the right amount of time and not rushed ourselves. The result is a strong agreement that will enhance Lewis’ association with the Mercedes-Benz brand and that recognises and respects the market value of Lewis and of Mercedes in Formula One."

The deal is understood to present Hamilton with a basic salary of $31 million (£20.9m) plus extensive bonuses, which depending on the amount of race wins he has come the end of the season, could take his earnings up to $40m (£27m).

The three-year deal, which keeps him at the British-based outfit until the end of the 2018 season, sees Hamilton become Britain's highest-paid sportsman.

"Mercedes is my home and I couldn't be happier to be staying here for another three years," said Hamilton, who leads Silver Arrows team-mate Rosberg in the current world championship by 20 points.

"This is a company filled with real passionate racers, from the board room to the factory floor, and an incredible hunger to win.

"Even after the success of last year, that hunger is greater than ever - and it's the same for me, too. The Mercedes car I am driving right now is the best I have ever had in my career; it's just so much fun to be out there every weekend, on the limit and fighting to win at every track.

"Mercedes-Benz began supporting me in 1998 so I am very proud that this contract means I will mark 20 years with Mercedes in 2018."

Since joining Mercedes two years ago, Hamilton has won 15 of 43 races - taking him up to 36 wins throughout his career, which makes him the most successful British driver in the history of the sport in terms of race victories alone.

Only Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel have taken more career wins from pole position than Hamilton, on 21.