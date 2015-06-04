Canadian Grand Prix - Talking Points - Hamilton, Mercedes, Ferrari and Verstappen

The Formula One circus travels to North America this week for the Canadian Grand Prix, and two weeks on from the Monaco Grand Prix, certain teams will want to put their Monaco experiences behind them.

Included in this are Mercedes and Williams, both endured disappointing results, but in completely contrasting circumstances. Mercedes looked certain for a Lewis Hamilton win, but pitting him with only a few laps to go meant he finished third behind team mate Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel. Williams however suffered a poor weekend, with neither FW37 making it into the top ten in qualifying, with Felipe Massa and Valterri Bottas 13th and 17th respectively.

The race wasn’t much better, with Bottas 14th and Massa a lap down in 15th. So the first point to make is:

Was Monaco A One Off?

Usually the Grove based team are up behind Mercedes and Ferrari as the ‘third best team’ in Formula One, with Bottas being touted as a replacement for Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari. With them sitting third in the Constructors Championship, Williams are clearly the best of the rest with Mercedes and Ferrari appearing to be in another league in terms of pace.

Monaco was one of Williams’ worst performances since their min-resurgence at the start of 2014, and surely is a one off, with Canada playing better to their strengths. As the Williams is known for being one of the best cars for straight line speed, and with the Montréal circuit having many long straights, it’s likely we could see Williams pushing for a podium. Which leads nicely onto the next point:

Will We See Any Shock Results?

Canada is a place where surprise results can happen, last season is a prime example, in the height of Mercedes dominance, no one else was expected to win. However Mercedes had a rare double problem with both their cars and with ERS and brake issues stopping Hamilton and Rosberg, Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo, who’d never won a race in his career, took his maiden win, and the first of three last season.

Could 2015’s race see another shock? Plus with the unpredictable nature of Canada, it’s not too outlandish to suggest things such as a Ferrari win, or a Williams/Toro Rosso podium happening. Speaking of Toro Rosso:

Is Max Verstappen The Next Big Star?

The 17 year old has had quite an introduction to Formula One, he’s been in the points in Malaysia with a fine seventh placed finish. However he’s been dogged with unreliability in some cases, with his car giving up the ghost in Australia, China and Bahrain, but it’s not all the car’s fault. Max has had his own faults, such as the crash last time out in Monaco, in which he misjudged Lotus’ Romain Grosjean’s braking and ran into the back of the Frenchman.

However this week, Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle said of the young Dutchman:

"We’ve got a megastar on our hands in the making here. What confidence in the car. Verstappen will be a world championship-winning team before he is 20. He is showing all the hallmarks of a Senna, of a Schumacher in my view."

Whether he realises his potential or not is another question, but the son of former driver Jos Verstappen is looking like a real star of the future.

Can Lewis Trust Mercedes After Monaco Debacle?

It was a huge tactical mess up by Mercedes to pit Lewis Hamilton with only a few laps to go, but is the trust between the two parties unaffected by this?

The world champion said in the post-race press conference when he was inevitably asked the question above, that he would still listen to the team and tried to take some responsibility himself, he was gracious in defeat, shaking team mate and winner Nico Rosberg’s hand, and stuck to what Mercedes had trained him to say to the media.

However Monaco also exposed that Mercedes struggle to play tactical games. They tried something which went catastrophically wrong, as with in Malaysia, they were beaten by Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel in the game of tactical warfare, and it poses the question, are Mercedes as strong as we think?

Would teams in their dominance such as Williams circa 1992 or the Todt years at Ferrari make such cataclysmic mistakes and cost drivers their wins? Canada will likely see a Mercedes win, but will it be as straightforward as it should be?

VAVEL UK is the place to be this weekend as we bring you live and up to date coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix. Live commentary, results, opinions and the thoughts of the drivers, all here.