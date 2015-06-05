Haas F1 - Possible Drivers

American outfit Haas is to join the grid for the 2016 Formula One season, but the question still remains, who will drive for them?

Haas’ incoming team principal Guenther Steiner has said of the driver choice: “At the moment, we are evaluating quite a lot of people; we’d really like someone with experience, because we need it: we’re a new team with a lot of new things. So let’s get something in which is a known quantity.” Steiner also added that they’re in no rush and they have ‘good interest from drivers.’

So with Haas already agreeing an engine deal with Ferrari, which is also a technical partnership, it’s likely we’ll see a driver with Ferrari ties in one of their cars next season. Now for a comprehensive look at drivers who could potentially be on the grid with them next season.

Esteban Gutiérrez

The Mexican has prior experience after two years with Sauber in 2013 and 2014, but more importantly, he is currently Ferrari’s reserve driver. Some claim Gutiérrez only made it into Formula One on sponsorship alone, but a 2016 seat at Haas could be the way for him to prove everyone wrong. He’s only 23 so still has a lot to prove, he did show flashes of talent in F1 and it’s fair to say we haven’t seen the last of the young Mexican.

Danica Patrick

Patrick is a superstar in the US, not only for her immense motor racing talent, but the fact she is a female. A woman hasn’t started a race in Formula One since Lella Lombardi in 1976, and despite the best efforts of Susie Wolff and the late Maria De Villota, women can’t seem to break into the sport. Patrick is a household name in both IndyCar and NASCAR, and Steiner himself had to deny Patrick was a name involved on their shortlist: “It would put us on the map one way or another. But I think Danica’s career, she’s quite happy where she is at the moment.”

Paid Junior Drivers

It’s been done before, Red Bull paid HRT in 2011 to put a young Daniel Ricciardo in their car, and there’s no reason it can’t happen again. McLaren currently have two young drivers waiting in the wings in Kevin Magnussen and Stoffel Vandoorne. ‘K-Mag’ raced for McLaren last season so has the experience the team want, and Vandoorne is looking good to win the GP2 Championship this season. Both would be good choices for Haas, but with Haas seeking experience, these two may miss out due to one Formula One season between them.

Jean-Eric Vergne

The Frenchman was ousted by Toro Rosso last season in favour of rookie pair Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, and he now races in the Formula E championship, the place where former Formula One drivers go when the sport they love turns them away. Vergne had a strong season last year, also being overlooked for the Red Bull seat Mark Webber vacated at the end of 2013. So he has the potential and bags of experience, with 58 starts to his name. Interestingly he’s another of Ferrari’s reserves, with the role of Development Driver, so it’s not too outlandish to think he could be back next season.

Alex Rossi

Formula One and the USA haven’t had the best relationship, with no American winning the title since Mario Andretti in 1978, and no American coming close since. Also the farcical 2005 US Grand Prix in which only six cars started tarnished Formula One’s credibility and reputation in the States, so an American driver in an American team wouldn’t be the worst thing to patch over things. Rossi was reserve driver for Marussia last season, and almost received his first taste of F1 when contract disputes with driver Max Chilton almost saw Rossi put in the car, only for Chilton to work things out and take his rightful place in the car.

Juan-Pablo Montoya

Lastly, a coup it would be for Haas to persuade JPM to come back to Formula One. Montoya raced for Williams and McLaren over a six year period in the noughties. One of the best drivers of this period, and never won the title. Seeing him in the sport again would attract quite an audience, but like Danica Patrick, it’s unlikely he’d want to leave the States where he’s forged a strong career in disciplines such as NASCAR and IndyCar.