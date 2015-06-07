Canadian Grand Prix: Hamilton takes fourth win of the season in Montréal

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish as he wins his fourth race of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix. Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg followed him home and Williams’ Valterri Bottas third with Ferrari having problems.

At the scene of his first victory in Formula One in 2007, Hamilton won his fourth race at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve, closing in on Michael Schumacher’s record. Ironically enough it was from his 44th pole position that the world champion converted his fourth win of the season into.

Rosberg was always in close proximity behind Hamilton, at one point the German was within the one second gap that activated DRS, but Nico never troubled Lewis as his win was relatively straightforward. Bottas capitalised on fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen’s mistakes to move from fourth on the grid to get on the podium for the first time this season.

Ferrari were already in trouble as Sebastian Vettel only qualified 16th due to an engine issue, on a track which is hard on brakes and demands a strong car. But Vettel recovered to finish the race in a respectable fifth, albeit nearly having an incident with Force India’s Nico Hulkenberg on lap 44. However his drive was the polar opposite to his team mate, Raikkonen had a very disappointing race.

The 2007 world champion span on lap 28 at the turn ten hairpin, and recovered to finish fourth, on a day where he could have easily secured third. Another team who had plenty of misfortunes is McLaren-Honda.

McLaren CEO Ron Dennis said pre-race to the BBC’s David Coulthard: “You’ve got to go backwards to go forwards,” but how far back must they go before they move up? Another disheartening double retirement with reliability related issues halting Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button. The Brit was starting at the back after having to sit out qualifying due to an ERS problem he picked up in practice three.

Button languished at the back for all of his race before retiring the car on lap 58. He was the second to retire as team mate Alonso was out for his third race in a row on lap 48. There’d be no repeat of Button’s 2011 historic win in Montréal as McLaren go from low to low.

Lotus managed to grab a double points finish, as Pastor Maldonado got his first points of the season with seventh, while Romain Grosjean recovered from a collision to finish tenth. The Frenchman was lapping Manor’s Will Stevens when Grosjean braked and the backmarker clipped his left rear, puncturing his tyre, thankfully the incident occurred at the final chicane and Grosjean made it into the pits. The Lotus man was given a five second time penalty added to his end of race classification for the incident, with it not affecting him and he remained tenth.

However the day belonged to Hamilton, who after his Monaco nightmare, comes out on top in Montréal, extending his championship lead over Rosberg to 17 points. A day where many teams were thinking what went wrong, it was a day at the office for Mercedes, with their cars separated by 2.2 seconds at the chequered flag.

