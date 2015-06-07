McLaren frustration shown as Alonso speaks out

McLaren’s frustrations are starting to boil over as both Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button both retired from the Canadian Grand Prix.

Both MP4-30’s retired with a similar exhaust issue as the Woking team’s season goes from bad to worse. Button failed to qualify as he had an ERS failure on his car that he picked up in practice three on Saturday morning. While Alonso qualified a somewhat creditable 14th, starting 13th due to Max Verstappen’s penalties.

McLaren's Season So Far:

Driver AUS MAL CHI BAH ESP MON CAN Fernando Alonso DNS RET 12 11 RET RET RET Jenson Button 11 RET 13 DNS 16 8 RET

The pair only have four points between them thanks to Button’s eighth place finish at Monaco last time out, and Alonso’s frustrations got the better of him as a radio outburst was broadcast during the race. He said they: “Looked like amateurs” as McLaren asked him to slow down to save fuel. Since his move from Ferrari at the start of the season, he’s not scored once, while retiring on four of his six outings this season.

To rub salt in the Spaniard’s wounds Ferrari have become a strong force again, with the Scuderia being the ones to challenge Mercedes this season. However Alonso was keen to deny his frustrations afterwards. He told Sky Sports F1: "No frustration, it was just I had some battles going on, I had to save fuel, save tyres and after three or four reminders I said 'first let me race because it is my good motivation now as we have cars around and then at the end if we are on our own, we save fuel then'."

"There are different parts of the races you require different driving techniques, different fuel saving or tyre saving and in that first part of the race, I didn’t agree that it was the time to do that as I had cars around. So I had some fun, I put defensive mode because we were too slow on the straight to pass anyone so it was more defending than attacking, but at least I had some fun and at the end, we didn’t need to save any fuel as we didn’t finish the race.

"But we know the situation, it is what it is, and what we need to do is work harder than ever because we want to change the situation. All the things I see for future races make sense, I see some positive signs that everything that is coming makes sense," Alonso added.

Team mate Button insisted that the season is still a success, saying: "It's easy to look at it and say 'oh, it's a terrible season for McLaren-Honda' but it's not just the case," said Button. "We've improved massively this year and I think we should be happy with what we've done. But you do have difficult days.”

The 2009 world champion was also quick to defend the team’s move form Mercedes to Honda engines: "We are a long way behind in terms of development but if you don't take a stab with a new project like this, you are never going to fight the top guys," he declared. "There is no way someone else with a Mercedes engine can win the world championship. Ferrari possibly can and so can we. So we had to see."