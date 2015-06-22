Horner calls for Brawn to be 'independent advisor'

It may not come as much of a surprise to everyone when they hear that Christian Horner has been complaining, yet again, about the state of Formula 1 this season, however this time he may actually have a point.

He believes that an independent advisor could be the saviour for F1. The Red Bull team boss feels that there needs to be someone who doesn't have any strong team affiliations in order to not only speed up important rule changes, but also to ensure that they aren't blocked by teams just because the change doesn't suit two drivers on the grid.

Strategy group proving to be a sticking point

At the moment any rule changes have to pass through the strategy group, which comprises of Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull, Force India and Williams. It also has to clear through the FIA governing body and commercial supremo, Bernie Ecclestone.

In the past this had led to rules that would be to the of benefit of the majority of the grid, such as cost cutting measures. However, these have instead been blocked by the strategy group - if even just one team feels that it would compromise their chances.

Is Ross Brawn the ideal man for the job?

Obviously an independent advisor would eliminate these issues, as there would be no teams using rule changes as a way of simply getting one over on their rivals. Horner claims that Ross Brawn would be the ideal man for the job. He told BBC Sport that, "The strategy group is fairly inept."

He suggested that "you need an independent observer", before eluding to "someone like Ross Brawn". Horner added that Brawn "understands the challenges and knows the business" to help make the rules fair in every aspect.

The Red Bull boss also believes that the teams shouldn't even have a say at all regarding the rules, he said, "I keep saying it and I will repeat it again now," he began. "It is for the commercial rights holder and the governing body to decide what F1 should be," before saying that the teams should have to conform to what is laid out in front of them.