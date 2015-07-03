Can Hamilton halt Rosberg's charge at Silverstone?

The arrival of July in Britain usually signals two things. The likely torrent of rain that comes with the British summer and, more importantly, the start of the sporting summer. Thankfully, the first hasn't yet materialised and the second is in full swing.

With Wimbledon underway in SW19 and the Open a just a few weeks away, this weekend sees the Formula 1 tour land at Silverstone, for one of the most prestigious races on the motor racing calendar.

Weather could play a major part this year

Silverstone is traditionally the scene of cool, damp, overcast conditions. This year's race is likely to see warmer conditions, which may see a different race play out for the 90,000 spectators in attendance at Northamptonshire track.

The home crowd will be hoping for a change in fortune for Lewis Hamilton, also. Coming off the back of a much needed win in Austria, Nico Rosberg will look to hold his momentum through the weekend in Hamilton's back yard.

The Briton sits ten points ahead of his rival and team-mate Rosberg, with one more win than the German. The tide has been turning as of late, with Rosberg winning three of the last four races, after Hamilton won three of the opening four this season.

In qualifying, Hamilton has struggled - finishing fourth in second practice with Rosberg setting the pace. It could be an ominous sign, with his Mercedes not used to the milder Silverstone track conditions.

Qualifying is likely to see similar hot weather in the high twenties, so there could be a similar outcome on Saturday. Although come race day Sunday, the forecast is cloudier with a chance of rain and the weather may favour the Brit.

Could Hamilton's lead be all but extinguished come Sunday evening?

Silverstone has not been the most successful of races for either of the two drivers, with Hamilton edging it by 2-1, after victories in 2013 for Rosberg and last year for Hamilton. The former won back in 2008, when driving then for McLaren Mercedes. Can Rosberg tie things up in the record books?

There is no love lost between the two after their much publicised spat last year and after Hamilton pipped Rosberg to the World Championship in last years climax in Abu Dhabi, the German seems bent on turning the tables on his foe. That starts with a win on Sunday.