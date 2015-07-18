Jules Bianchi passes away at age 25

Tragedy has struck Formula One as Jules Bianchi has sadly passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning from the head injuries he sustained in a horror crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

The Bianchi family released a statement on Jules’ social media accounts confirming the news, stating that “It is with deep sadness that the parents of Jules Bianchi, Philippe and Christine, his brother Tom and sister Melanie, wish to make it known that Jules passed away last night at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire in Nice.”

The 25 year old Frenchman had been recovering after he collided with a tractor during lap 43 of the Japanese Grand Prix last season. He hit the vehicle recovering Adrian Sutil’s stricken Sauber after going off-track in the poor weather conditions at turn seven, aka the Dunlop Curve.

Bianchi’s father Philippe stated to French TV that his son was in a “critical” condition and was having an operation to reduce the severe bruising to his head. The Frenchman was diagnosed with a diffuse axonal injury, a severe head injury, but Jules was reported to be in a “critical but stable” condition.

Inspiration

A week after the race, Philippe said he believed his son was in “the most important qualifying lap of his life.” He also said he drew inspiration from fellow driver Michael Schumacher and his own recovery from a head injury sustained in a skiing accident in December 2013. It has become the second tragedy in recent times for the Marussia team after test driver Maria De Villota sustained a fatal head injury while testing for the team in 2013.

Bianchi was relocated from Japan’s Mie General Hospital to his native France to be closer to his home, his family and his friends. On November 19 it was revealed Bianchi was now out of his artificial coma and was breathing unaided, it was then that he was flew back to France to continue his recovery.

After the 2015 Australian Grand Prix, John Booth, principal of the newly reformed Manor Marussia team claimed Bianchi’s ninth place finish at the 2014 Monaco Grand Prix secured them the funds they needed to continue racing in Formula One. At the beginning of the month however Philippe was “less optimistic” about Jules' chances of survival nine months after the incident.

The statement by his family also said that Jules “fought right to the very end” and that “today his battle came to an end.” They added that the pain they are feeling is “immense and indescribable.”

"Thoughts and Prayers"

There has been a huge outpouring of emotion over social media, with motorsport personalities coming out with tweets. Former F1 driver Juan-Pablo Montoya tweeted “Just heard that Jules Bianchi has passed away. Thoughts and prayers for his family and friends. #RIP.” While three time Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti tweeted “Rest in peace Jules Bianchi. This sport that we love can be very cruel.”

It’s the first time an active Formula One driver has died in 21 years, not since Imola in 1994 when Roland Ratzenberger and three time world champion Ayrton Senna were killed in what has become known as the ‘darkest weekend in motorsport history.’ Bianchi though was touted for big things in the pinnacle of motorsport.

A Ferrari academy driver, the 25 year old looked likely to be linked with the Scuderia when Kimi Raikkonen’s contract is due to expire at the end of this year. He was a test driver for Ferrari and Force India and won the F3 Euroseries in 2009, with a young Valterri Bottas as his team mate. He was linked with the Ferrari seat in 2009 replacing the injured Felipe Massa, who had sustained a head injury when a spring from Rubens Barrichello’s Brawn struck his helmet.

He was passed up but became the Scuderia’s test driver. In 2012 he was loaned to Force India and took part in nine free practice sessions, impressing during these times. Bianchi was drafted into the Marussia team after arranged driver Luiz Razia had his contract terminated due to sponsorship issues. He scored the team’s first and only points to date in Monaco, finishing ninth and securing the team ninth place in the constructors standings that year.

Everyone at VAVEL UK would like to pass on their condolences to Jules’ family and friends in this difficult time. Motorsport is a dangerous business, but today it comes second as the Formula One and wider motorsport community comes together to pay their respects to a talented, joyful, humble man, who will be deeply missed. "Rendez-vous sur I'autre côté, mon ami, #ForzaJules."