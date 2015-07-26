Hungarian Grand Prix - As It Happened - Vettel equals Senna wins tally as Mercedes falter

Think it's time for a lie down after all that drama. Thank you for joining us as we observed a truly gripping race, I've been Aaron Irwin, and Vettel wins his 41st race, as while Mercedes falter, the prancing horse pounced, thank you and see you in four weeks for the Belgian Grand Prix!

A race to honour Jules we wanted, and a race to honour Jules we got. Today, Formula One wins, forever in our thoughts Jules, we race for you.

Total wins: Michael Schumacher 91, Alain Prost 51, Ayrton Senna 41, Sebastian Vettel 41.

Beautiful words on the podium here, brings tears to any fans eye.

Ricciardo: "It was a crazy race." "We were resilient today, I left it all on the track, and thats the way Jules eould have wanted it."

Kvyat: "it's been a tough race, we deserve this podium, and I thank my team, but this podium, goes to Jules."

"Our victory is for Jules" says Vettel on the podium. "This one is for him." "He would have been part of this family." Truly heartwarming.

Champagne is indeed sprayed, but clearly a little more subdued than usual.

Will we see the champagne sprayed? or none in respect of Jules.

Oh that German and Italian nationsl anthem combo, just like it was last time a Ferrari won in Hungary. Michael Schumacher in 2004, keep foghting Michael.

This will be an emotional podium guys, prepare for it.

It only seems fitting that the team Jules was expected to join, wins the race. Vettel utters a few expletives in the debrief room as a huge smile beams across the German's face.

Vettel celebrates, picking up a Scuderia flag and an Italian one and waves them atop his SF15.

You have to go back to 2013 that there wasn't a Mercedes on the podium.

We said before the race that we needed a race to honour Jules, and Vettel says it on the way back, all for Jules today.

Max Verstappen, what a drive, he's finished fourth, with Alonso, Hamilton, Grosjean, Rosberg, Button and Ericsson rounding off the top ten.

His 41st win and his second for Ferrari this season, Daniil Kvyat is second and Daniel Ricciardo third for Red Bull, no Mercedes on the podium.

Sebastian Vettel WINS THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX!

69/69. Final lap, Vettel nailed on for the win here, with Kvyat achieving his first ever podium if he can hold it.

67/69. Max Verstappen is fourth! Alonso is fifth! this is madness! and yet the Manor's STILL can't get into the points.

65/69. Is that karma for Belgium 2014 for Rosberg? Ten second penalty for Kvyat.

64/69. Ricciardo pits, Kvyat on the podium in second.Rosberg pits and rejoins in tenth. What drama here!

63/69. Hamilton makes mincemeat of Button, with the closing speeds between the Mercedes and Honda power units astronomical. Ricciardo and Rosberg collide! a puncture for the German at turn two, oh no! first non Mercedes podium in years?

62/69. Vettel will equal Ayrton Senna's wins tally of 41 should he win, no mean feat for any driver to equal the amount of arguably the greatest driver ever. Hamilton in ninth as he chases Jenson Button for eighth.

61/69. Vettel still leads, from Rosberg and Ricciardo, all covered by around two seconds, this could be an exciting end to the race. Sainz is out now, another disappointing race for the Spaniard.

58/69. Hamilton in 14th with both Williams' behind him. Points for some minnows here?

56/69. Are my eyes deceiving me, Alonso, is sixth?! as in sixth place? and Button is eighth? what is going on? Meanwhile Raikkonen is out after an ongoing power issue.

55/69.Ricciardo could win this! he's close to the top two, repeat of last year?!

54/69. Rosberg bearing down on Vettel, Raikkonen atill has a problem so may be a retirement for Kimi. Drive through penalty for Hamilton for causing the collision with Ricciardo.

53/69. Raikkonen in the pits, looks like a complete system reset for the Finn as he spends nearly a minute in the pits.

52/69. Hamilton pits for a new front wing, chances of a race win gone?

50/69. Hamilton locked up into turn one and ran into Ricciardo. What a restart! A down on power Raikkonen is passed by Ricciardo, can he gatecrash the podium?

49/69. Restart! Vettel leads, Rosberg passes Raikkonen as Ricciardo and Hamilton hit! Lewis struggling now.Bottas has a puncture to his right rear as Hamilton is set to pit with damage to his front wing.

48/69. SC will be in shortly as they go down the start/finish straight, suggesting the debris is clear. Hamilton told he is "racing for the win."

47/69. Running order: Vettel, Raikkonen, Rosberg, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Bottas, Kvyat, Verstappen, Sainz, Button, Alonso, Massa, Grosjean, Maldonado, Ericsson, Nasr, Perez, Stevens, Merhi with Hulkenberg being the only retirement so far.

46/69. looks very weird seeing the cars come through the pits, pit crews watch on as the drivers pass through. Marshals cleaning track up well.

45/69. safety car to pass through pit lane due to debris on the start/finish straight.

44/69. Vettel pits, prime tyres put on his car as the real safety car is out, Vettel's lead is gone as the cars will bunch up. Hulkenberg's front wing fails and falls under the car, scary stuff for the German as he's a passenger.

43/69. Hulkenberg is OUT! The German crashes at turn one and brings out the virtual safety car. Cars are all pitting, no overtaking and slower speeds due to the VSC.

42/69. Raikkonen slowing, got to feel sorry for the veteran, can't seem to catch a break.

41/69. Raikkonen reports a possible loss of power, chinks in the Ferrari armour?

38/69. Alonso had a puncutre on his rear right, while Hamilton is only five seconds behind Rosberg in third. Is Lewis capsble of catching up to tbr Ferrari's?

34/69. Ferrari look good for a win here, Rosberg in third is struggling to close the gap to the Scuderia pair.

33/69. Hamilton's problem here is that he still needs to do a stint on the prime tyre, meaning he'll be slower over the final laps than drivers on the option tyres.

31/69. McLaren still going strong, no breakdowns as of yet, running in tenth and 12th and looking good for points.

30/69. Hamilton overtakes Ricciardo at turn one under DRS, the Red Bull backs out as it's wiser to save his tyres for the longer stint.

29/69. Vettel leads, Raikkonen is second, with Rosberg, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Kvyat, Verstappen and Alonso completing the top ten.

26/69. Some battles through the grid today with Hamilton and Ricciardo bettling for fourth.

24/69. The penalties are showering down as Maldonado is given a drive through penalty for causing a collision with Perez.

23/69. Vettel back in the lead as Raikkonen rejoins in second. Grosjean is given a five second penalty for an unsafe release from the pitlane.

22/69. Vettel pits, quick stop as ever as the German rejoins in second, Kimi Raikkonen takes the lead. Ricciardo is coming under pressure from Hamilton while Raikkonen pits.

21/69. Rosberg pits, he goes onto the harder tyre for a longer stint. he rejoins in fourth.

19/69. Turns out it was his camera, and there's a collision! Perez and Maldonado run into each orher. the Lotus went wide and hit the Mexican, spinning him off at turn one but he continues.

18/69. Lewis is 20 seconds behind Nico in third, while Raikkonen has lost a part of his front wing.

17/69. Ferrari may be doing a two stop, as Vettel and Raikkonen continue to race and not pit. Kvyat passes Maldonado for eighth place.

16/69. Hamilton told to "push as hard as he can" as he moved up the grid due to others pitting.

14/69. Can Ricciardo catch up to the top three? Massa pits, both drivers likely to be on three stop strstegies if they're coming in this early. Many cars follow Massa in, meaning the three stop is the favoured option.

13/69. Verstappen is being held up by Sainz. Red Bull stablemate Ricciardo passes Bottas for fourth place, while the Finn pits, meaning he's likely to go on to a three stop strategy.

12/69. Hamilton is all over Perez in eighth, but Vettel continues to lead here.

11/69. Is this the start of the Lewis recovery? Meanwhile Rosberg asks his engineers to leave him to race.

10/69. Ricciardo passes Hulkenberg for fifth. Hamilton and Massa touch at turn one! Lewis is past but not without collision.

9/69. It's been a poor start by Lotus, Grosjwan is far down the grid with Maldonado in 17th. Bottas in fourth is lagging behind the top three.

8/69. Kvyat has been told not to hold up Ricciardo, evidently unhappy at the call, the Russian is passed by the smiling Aussie.

7/69. Ferrari continue to lead here, Merhi pits, not sure why, perhaps a peoblem with his Manor. McLaren have made a great start, with Alonso and Button in 13th and 14th respectively.

6/69. Vettel sets the fastest lap with a 1:28, Hamilton came back last year, so keep faith Lewis fans!

4/69. Hamilton is stuck behind Massa in tenth as Vettel leads, Raikkonen second and Rosberg third. A five second penalty has been handed out to Massa for his part in the second formation lap.

3/69. Hulkenberg is up to fifth, good atart by the Force India's.

1/69. We're underway! Vettel has passed Hamilton on the start! Raikkonen is also up into second after a poor poor start by Mercedes! Hamilton goes wide at the chicane! He's now down in tenth place, what a start here!

It turns out Felipe Massa was out of place on the start, hopefully we'll get our start now!

Another formation lap is underway, as there's a delayed start.

Formation lap underway, what should we expect for the start? We'll find out in a few seconds!

Absolutely beautiful scenes as the drivers placed their helmets down on the floor and formed a circle round them. Jules' father Philippe was present as the minutes silence was observed perfectly. Forever in our thoughts Jules.

Next is the minutes silence, for Jules.

The 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix is the final race for around a month, as teams recuperate for the final leg of the season, iconic tracks at Belgium and Italy follow. I’m Aaron Irwin and I’ll be providing you with lap by lap updates of the race as it all unfolds, stick with us and follow us on Twitter at @VAVELF1.

There’s not long now until the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton will start from pole, with Nico Rosberg joining him on the front row, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull on the second row.

Premier overtaking opportunities are on the run down to turn one, round the outside at turn two, as well as the chicane in sector two. However as we’ve seen in the past, many drivers attempt unorthodox moves at corners where overtaking shouldn’t even happen.

Also there’s been some classic moments here. Nigel Mansell won the 1992 world championship with a victory, also arguably one of the finest, Damon Hill was en route to victory in 1997 in an under competitive Arrows, however car problems meant his car stuttered to the line, with eventual world champion Jacques Villeneuve overtaking him on the final lap.

The track is famous for being the scene of some of Formula One’s first wins. Examples include Fernando Alonso in 2003, Jenson Button for Honda in 2006, and Heikki Kovalainen picked up his only win here in 2008 for McLaren.

However with off track matters not taking precedence today, we are racing at the Hungaroring. Dubbed as “Monaco without the walls”, drivers need to be on form and top concentration in order to succeed around here.

Should Bottas leave, Williams supposedly want Jenson Button to replace the Finn. Button would therefore take his career full circle, as he started out at the Grove team. However with the Brit signing a two year deal with McLaren, it may be a struggle to wrangle him out of his current deal.

With the ‘silly season’ of Formula One approaching, Vettel was the man who sparked a frenzy of driver moves last season, with his move from Red Bull to Ferrari. This season it’s Valterri Bottas of Williams that is being touted as the man to start the shakeup of the grid.

However former Red Bull favourite Sebastian Vettel has claimed Ferrari still hold the upper hand over his old team. “We managed to outqualify them which means we are quicker.” He added that if Ferrari can’t challenge Mercedes then they’ll “try to be second best.”

He however said that he feels the Red Bull’s can battle Ferrari. He said “I think we can challenge Ferrari.” He also said that they “have a new set of option tyres if we do a two stop race and maybe that will put us back in the fight.”

Also Daniel Ricciardo may be the man to look out for today, the Australian won here last season, and the ever-smiling Red Bull man was quick in qualifying yesterday, finishing P4, as well as threatening the Mercedes’ in Q1 and Q2.

Mercedes are set for the win, but should Ferrari, Williams or even Red Bull mount a decent challenge, the race may be an exciting one. As we saw at Silverstone three weeks ago, Williams have pace to spring ahead of the Mercedes into turn one.

Hamilton is chasing an unprecedented fifth win round here at Budapest, and after claiming his fifth pole position here, it’s clear the Brit is the man to beat. Lewis looks almost certain to take the chequered flag today, but reliability issues could hit at any time.

CONSTRUCTORS STANDINGS: 1) Mercedes 371, 2) Ferrari 211, 3) Williams 151, 4) Red Bull 63, 5) Force India 39, 6) Lotus 29, 7) Sauber 21, 8) Toro Rosso 19, 9) McLaren 5, 10) Manor 0.

DRIVERS STANDINGS: 1) Hamilton 194, 2) Rosberg 177, 3) Vettel 135, 4) Bottas 77, 5) Raikkonen 76, 6) Massa 74, 7) Ricciardo 36, 8) Kvyat 27, 9) Hulkenberg 24, 10) Grosjean 17, 11) Nasr 16, 12) Perez 15, 13) Maldonado 12, 14) Verstappen 10, 15) Sainz 9, 16) Ericsson 5, 17) Button 4, 18) Alonso 1, 19) Merhi 0, 20) Stevens 0

Going into today’s race, Lewis Hamilton will be keen to boost his title credentials as he leads the championship by 17 points from Nico Rosberg. Mercedes are over and far away from the rest of the field, with Ferrari a few points behind the Brackley team.

There will of course be a minute's silence before today’s race, with all the drivers and teams carrying some form of message to Jules. The 25-year-old was laid to rest this week in Nice, and hopefully today will provide the ultimate tribute to Bianchi’s memory.

Of course the atmosphere around the Hungaroring is still very sombre following the tragic news of Jules Bianchi. The Frenchman passed away last week nine months following his horrific accident at the Japanese Grand Prix last season.

The highlight of the qualifying session was surely Fernando Alonso having to push his McLaren down the pit entry after his MP4-30 broke down. The session was red flagged as the Spaniard pushed his stuttering car down the pit lane.

GRID: Here’s the grid for today’s race: 1) Hamilton, 2) Rosberg, 3) Vettel, 4) Riccardo, 5) Raikkonen, 6) Bottas, 7) Kvyat, 8) Massa, 9) Verstappen, 10) Grosjean, 11) Hulkenberg, 12) Sainz, 13) Perez, 14) Maldonado, 15) Alonso, 16) Button, 17) Ericsson, 18) Nasr, 19) Merhi, 20) Stevens.

Yesterday was an exciting session, seeing Lewis Hamilton take pole position by five tenths of a second from Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, with Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari in third. The rest of the pack had no response as Mercedes blew the opposition away, with Hamilton being fastest in every session so far this weekend.

Good afternoon! And welcome to the live feed for the Hungarian Grand Prix, I’m Aaron Irwin and I’m here to guide you through lap-by-lap updates for what promises to be an intriguing race.