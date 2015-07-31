Formula One Mid-Season Review - McLaren-Honda

In the past Formula One’s mid-season break meant a time of relaxation and looking forward to battling for the championships for McLaren, but this year all that seems a long distant memory.

The reunion with Honda was meant to bring back thoughts of the late 1980’s, when McLaren were enjoying a dominance similar to that of Mercedes this season, and arguably two of the sport’s greatest drivers were at the helm. Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost won every title from 1988-1991, with Senna winning three to Prost’s one.

However, all the second stint with Honda has brought so far is issues and problems. After a fantastic 20-year dominance with Mercedes power, McLaren took the gamble on having Honda engines. Also, with two great drivers in Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button, three world championships between them, it all seems like a match made in heaven.

In Spain for pre-season testing, it’s evident McLaren-Honda won’t be winning races anytime soon, as former McLaren man Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg are setting the pace in their new Mercedes W06. Those who questioned Lewis’ move from McLaren to Mercedes didn’t see why then, maybe now things are a little clearer.

The Story So Far

Driver AUS MAL CHI BAH ESP MON CAN AUT GBR HUN Fernando Alonso DNS DNF 12th 11th DNF DNF DNF DNF 10th 5th Jenson Button 11th DNF 13th DNS 16th 8th DNF DNF DNF 9th

McLaren, however, were struggling to even get the car going, with reliability issues ruining the reunion. But the lowest point of pre-season was when star acquisition Fernando crashed at turn three, causing big damage to the Spaniard, which included retrograde amensia. This injury would rule him out of the season opening Australian Grand Prix.

Deputy Kevin Magnussen was at hand to take his place, but his race didn’t even start. His McLaren broke down on the way to the grid. Jenson Button managed to get the car to the finish, in 11th, just missing out on the points in Melbourne.

The next few races would see McLaren make the worst start to a season in a generation, with numerous non-finishes and problems. However Monaco was a ray of light at the end of the proverbial tunnel for the Woking team. Alonso’s McLaren retired after breaking down at Sainte Devote, but Button guided his MP4-30 to eighth place, and an invaluable four points.

As it stands, McLaren are the second lowest team on the grid ahead of Manor, who have equally if not bigger problems than McLaren. But as the light came, it vanished as fast as it would on a British summer’s day. Canada saw Alonso have an outburst over the team radio, branding the team “amateurs.” Button also conceded his defeat in the team’s expectations of a podium finish this season.

However despite this negativity, Alonso and Button continue to be committed to the project, despite the fact this is currently one of Alonso’s worst seasons in the sport. The 2005 and 2006 world champion’s worst season was his first, in 2001 with Minardi. His second stint with McLaren was pointless until the British Grand Prix, where a tenth place finish saw his point drought end, and McLaren secure more points.

Finally came Hungary, arguably McLaren’s highlight of the season. On a weekend filled with sombre thoughts and feelings following the tragic death of Jules Bianchi, Formula One’s rising star, McLaren benefitted from other team’s issues to get both cars in the points. After a frantic and dramatic race fit for the memory of Jules, Fernando found himself fifth and taking home ten points for the team, with Jenson bringing home two in ninth.

As the Constructors table stands going into the break, McLaren are five points adrift of eighth placed Sauber and will be looking to overtake them in the second half of the season.

Reasons to be excited

McLaren are in prime position when it comes to driver development, with Fernando and Jenson being over 30, and are two of the ‘elder statesmen’ of the Formula One grid. However waiting in the wings for the inevitable day the pair step down, McLaren CEO Ron Dennis has Kevin Magnussen and current GP2 leader Stoffel Vandoorne waiting to take over.

Fernando has a three year deal which is likely to be honoured, however Jenson seems to be edging towards the door, as he’s recently admitted his 2016 drive with the team “isn’t a given.” He’s being linked to jobs in and out of F1, as it’s thought Williams want the Brit to replace Valterri Bottas, should he join Ferrari. But surprisingly he’s thinking about swapping the wheel for the microphone as he’s wanted to present the new Top Gear show with Chris Evans.

So McLaren have Magnussen and Vandoorne, both of whom possess huge talent and potential, and we could well see one of them in the car come next season partnering Fernando.

Driver Ratings

Fernando Alonso – Fernando is arguably the greatest driver of the last ten years, following the Michael Schumacher domination of the early noughties, Alonso took over the mantle from the legendary German and has since been the most consistent driver, this season barring, as to why McLaren paid big money, twice, to have him drive their cars.

He’s performed as well as he can do in an underperforming car, showing why he’s given such nicknames as the greatest of our generation. But he’s not done anything to stand out either, with his move attracting the most attention, 6/10.

Jenson Button – The 2009 world champion has had a somewhat topsy-turvy career, since joining with Williams in 2000, Jenson has had to deal with issues from a plethora of outfits such as Williams, Benetton, Renault, B.A.R and Honda (when they were a full works team). However in 2009 he had his moment, winning the title in the newly formed Brawn team, which rose like a phoenix from the ashes of Honda.

Since then he’s driven for McLaren, initially doing well but in the last few seasons, he’s been on the slope with McLaren from top of the table to mediocrity. However like Fernando, he is doing marvellous things with a car which just won’t play ball, 6/10.

Predictions for the Second Half of the Season

McLaren will improve, however whether it’s a stagnated improvement or a huge one remains to be seen. It seems baby steps is the way for the Woking outfit currently, with the slow rise evident from retirements to points finishes becoming more in favour of the latter. We won’t see podiums from the team, but expect points finishes and rumours galore as Jenson’s future appears to be going down the same route as last season, being hugely speculated and sensationalized.

Their 2015 season in a sentence.

“Anything can happen in Formula One, and it usually does,” expect anything from McLaren.