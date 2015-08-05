Formula One mid-season review: Mercedes - 2015 seeing yet more Silver Arrows dominance

After a quick glance at the current Drivers' Championship and Constructors' Championship standings, it would be fairly easy to assume that Mercedes-Benz Motorsport are yet again running away with things in the world of Formula One.

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton sits atop the individual standings, ahead of team-mate Nico Rosberg by 21 points, whilst the team as a whole are 147 points ahead of second-placed Ferrari as they continue to dominate their closest competitors.

But whilst things seem to be going pretty well for the Brackley-based outfit, the last two events in Hungary and Britain, which have produced two exhilarating grand prix races, have also revealed that there are a few potentially threatening issues to the Silver Arrows.

Maybe not short-term, with Hamilton understandably the current favourite to retain his title, but recent issues, such as strategy errors and poor race starts, have certainly given them some things to think about over the month-long break.

Areas to work on for supreme Mercedes

First and foremost, as anticipated - the Mercedes package is still by far superior to that of all of their opponents, even if Ferrari showed good race pace in Budapest.

Ever since the introduction of the V6 hybrid engines, they have been untouchable. Whilst they were initially expected to have an advantage over their opponents, it's indisputable that the new turbocharged era of F1 has quite comprehensively been all about Mercedes, and that's not likely to change all that soon.

Despite a couple of hiccups throughout the ten rounds of 2015 - eight race wins from ten and six one-two podium finishes serve as ample evidence that Mercedes remain the team to beat, and those results see them convincingly ahead of any of their rivals at the time of the summer recess.

They have perhaps benefitted from the fact that, whilst the rivalry between their two drivers - Hamilton and Rosberg - still clearly exists, it is not as personal, or as public, as it was a year ago.

Back then, they developed a heated conflict as a result of controversies such as when Rosberg seemed to deliberately go off-track in Monaco Grand Prix qualifying - denying his team-mate the chance to better his time and claim pole, and further incidents in the Hungarian Grand Prix and the Belgian Grand Prix amongst others, only exacerbated matters.

Whilst it added some flare to an otherwise one-way affair, it was hardly welcome to Mercedes - who had to keep the pair contained.

But as is, by now, well documented, Hamilton eventually got the better of his team-mate to claim his second career title and since, the success seems to have settled him.

The rivalry is nowhere near as heated, though the pair have come to blows on the odd occasion, like when Rosberg accused his team-mate of purposefully holding him up in China.

Put it this way, the pair won't be seen exchanging pleasantries all too often - but there is less bitterness and resentment between them, at least on the surface of things.

And since Hamilton claimed his long-awaited second title, he has gone from strength-to-strength. In fact, he's probably having his best year ever - an erratic performance in the last race aside.

He has been in sublime form so far this season, but was certainly very lucky to see Daniel Ricciardo's front-wing clip Rosberg's rear tyre at the exit of turn one in Hungary, which helped ensure his position at the top going into the summer break.

But, whilst Mercedes still find themselves at the top of the class at the mid-way point, they have been guilty of some costly mistakes which have made things less comfortable than they could, and should, be.

Cutting out avoidable slip-ups must be the priority

Hamilton has been a lot further ahead of the pack than his 21-point lead suggests, with the team's strategy errors in Malaysia and Monaco preventing him from building an even more comfortable advantage.

In Malaysia, a decision to pull both of the Mercedes cars into the pits during an early safety car, as Sebastian Vettel instead opted to stay out, backfired as the Ferrari held them off easily for a first win of the season.

That was supposed to act as a "wake-up call" in the words of team boss Toto Wolff, but they made a similarly catastrophic decision in Monaco four races later.

Hamilton was 25 seconds ahead in first in Monaco when a safety car came out, before he was told to box for a precautionary second set of tyres.

But whilst complex calculations said that he was far enough ahead to emerge out in front of team-mate Rosberg, they got their sums wrong and he actually came out of the pits in third.

Despite his fresh tyres, he couldn't do anything to haul in either of Vettel or Rosberg, as he was forced to watch the latter win his third straight Monaco GP - as his search for a first win on the illustrious circuit goes on.

They were avoidable, and costly, mistakes - which mean Hamilton's lead could be much more significant, but those issues are not their only concerns - with their recent race starts questionable to say the least.

Hamilton blamed an under-performing clutch as he finished second to Rosberg in Austria and said it would be something they would work on, but they've yet to show signs of improvement.

Both Mercedes watched Williams duo Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas fly past them at the start of the British Grand Prix, but a mix of factors meant the Silver Arrows were able to recover.

Yet, their front-row lock-out was again immediately cancelled out in Hungary and they paid for it, too. No wonder Wolff branded their starts "unacceptable" and with the change in procedures coinciding with the return of F1 at Spa, there's no guarantee things will get better.

Mercedes unlikely to cease superiority despite issues

One year on from the mid-season break in which Rosberg went in five race wins to Hamilton's four, it is the Briton who is very much the man with the momentum.

He has been in perfect tune with his W06 in qualifying, securing pole position nine times out of ten after he was outqualified for the first time in his career last year by Rosberg.

His all-out driving style has served him pretty well so far this year, having made some excellent overtakes, completed some scintillating pole laps and overall some terrific drives - but there's still a lot more work to be done.

Hamilton cannot afford to rest on his laurels, and nor will he, because the cunning and calculated Rosberg - though not as quick as his team-mate this year, is ready to take advantage of his mistakes.

It was only through the finest of margins that he didn't significantly narrow the gap between himself and Hamilton in Budapest, which certainly would have left an intriguing spice to the second-half of the season.

Nevertheless, Rosberg has done well to claw himself back into contention after he had been blown out of the water in the first four races.

That must certainly be admired, though he needs luck and a few other things to go his way if he is to win his first world championship this year.

It is not out of the question however, when you consider how Hamilton turned the tables at the same stage last year - but as it stands, he is the clear underdog.

With five wins to Rosberg's three, Hamilton's dominance hasn't quite translated into results - due in part to the aforementioned team mistakes, and his uncharacteristically error-strewn performance at the Hungaroring.

But whilst Mercedes will be working on a few things over the next few weeks - they are still enjoying a year as equally as successful as 2014, with Lewis Hamilton in the form of his life.

Bar a few slip-ups - namely in Malaysia and Hungary - things are once again going very well for Mercedes - who look set to sweep both world championships for a second successive season even before November's finale. The future is silver and green.