Safety concerns following Argentinian MotoGP
Bautista crashed during his mandatory pit stop | Photo: Mirco Lazzari gp

Naturally, Race Direction’s concerns lay mainly with the Michelin tyres and their race endurance capabilities at Argentina following the incident with Octo Pramac Yakhnich Ducati rider Scott Redding. The riders’ safety is optimum and they had to act quickly to put precautions in place to ensure the health and safety of the riders was not endangered further throughout the race.

The decision was made to allow riders to still run with the medium and hard compound tyres that were initially to be replaced by a special compound tyre from suppliers Michelin. However due to weather conditions, timings, fuel and tyre allowances, when the race was declared a ‘dry race’ riders were able to run on the hard and medium compound tyres but had to make a mandatory pit stop between laps nine and eleven.

Redding's tyre to undergo tests at Michelin HQ

MotoGP officials will address the safety concerns over the Michelin tyres once results from the investigation as to what went wrong with Redding’s tyre are released, following the tests it will now have to undergo.

There are other issues that are causing concerns at the moment, including what happened in the pits during the compulsory pit stop.

Bautista crashed during his pit stop

All weekend riders were aware of the weather changing for the worse and many were seen practicing the technique they were going to use had they needed to make a pit stop and change bikes.

On race day, the majority of riders did this successfully, all in their own individual ways, however, Aprilia rider Alvaro Bautista messed up, completely. (Understandably it is not an easy thing to do especially in these circumstances.)

Marquez pracising switching bikes | Photo: sportrider.com
The Spaniard entered the pits and when he got to his pit garage, he crashed, falling off his bike and knocking over a mechanic in the process; Bautista then jumped onto his other bike straight away and exited the pits to re-join the race.

Hopefully the mechanic was not injured as the MotoGP bike ran over him; the footage shows he is conscious but in shock and possibly pain as the team run to help him up.