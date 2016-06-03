Following tragic events, track layout and schedule changed ahead of Catalan GP

As a result of the events that unfolded today at the Circuit de Barcelona in Catalunya, where #39 Moto2 rider Luis Salom (SAG Team) unfortunately passed away following an incident on turn twelve of the circuit, the layout of the circuit has been changed ahead of the final practice session, qualifying and the main races on Sunday.

Salom crashed at turn twelve and it was reported by BT Sport commentators that the tyre wall at the turn was damage as something had come impacted with it. Officials consulted with Salom's family who have agreed that the seventh round of the MotoGP should continue to go ahead this weekend following today's unfortunate events.

#39 Moto2 rider Luis Salom who passed away during Free Practice 2 at Circuit de Barcelona, Catalunya - www.crash.net

A Safety Commission meeting was held and riders including Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Ducati Team riders Andrea Iannone and Andrea Dovizioso, Monster Tech 3 Yamaha riders Pol Espargaro and Bradley Smith, Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS riders Jack Miller and Tito Rabat, Alvaro Bautista (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), Aleix Espargaro (Team Suzuki Ecstar), and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) attended, and as a result of the meeting they agreed to adapt the configuration of the circuit ahead of the final practice sessions, qualifying and the race on Sunday.

The #CatalanGP will have a track configuration and new time schedule. Check it here: https://t.co/wGp95z0vtZ pic.twitter.com/KdKtP3jujS — Circuit BCN-CAT (@Circuitcat_eng) June 3, 2016

The new layout will be the same used for the Formula 1; it has previously been tested two years ago as part of official MotoGP testing however descisions were made to not include this layout in the calendar.

In order to accomodate the track changes, and to allow the riders time to familiarise themselves with the new layout, practice times have now been extended on Saturday.

Updated schedule for remainder of seventh round at Catalan GP - www.motogp.com

The following medical statement has been released by Dr. Angel Charte, MotoGP Medical Director following the incident today, praising all of those who were involved in the care provided to Salom in his final stages:

"Today, the Medical Team from the FIM MotoGP World Championship and the Medical Team of the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya reached the scene of an incident involving Spanish Moto2 rider Luis Salom at turn 12 during the second practice session for Moto2 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Upon arrival, the rider was in cardiac arrest. Considering the severity of his condition, the MotoGP World Championship medical team proceeded with securing the airways through orotracheal intubation and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at trackside.

He continued, outlining the procedure itself - how Luis was "secured with a neck brace" whilst medical staff "proceeded with chest compressions." Speaking about how CPR to try and revive Luis continued for a whopping 18 minutes, they took a collective decision to "transport him by road in an ambulance."

He was continually being treated for another 40 minutes, but "oxygen saturation deteriorated" as his condition worsened. He finished, saying that Luis was "declared deceased at 1655", and the full procedure including transport and hospital reception were "of the highest standard."