Moto3: Navarro to miss Assen GP

Moto3 rider Jorge Navarro (Estrella Galicia 0,0) won the last (seventh) round of the Moto3 in front of his home crowd, after an emotional weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona, Spain. The Spaniard had a hard battle on his hands as like usual the front runners on the 250cc machines constantly slipstreamed and overtook meaning the lead changed throughout the race before Navarro was able to extend his lead slightly and won with just over half a second lead on championship leader Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Navarro’s win in Spain means he is now second in the championship with 103 points, 44 behind Binder.

The Estrella Galicia 0,0 rider said his win felt “glorious” and felt it meant more to them because of the way they earned it. He confirmed that Honda brought “improvements” which he benefited greatly from, and positive thinking and determination helped him to get the win for himself his team and he wanted to “dedicate the victory to Luis Salom.”

Spaniard injured in non-bike related incident

However, whilst running at Karting KSB in Valencia to help maintain his physical fitness, he fell breaking his left tibia and fibula. Because it was a displaced fracture, he had to undergo surgery on Monday where specialist Orthopedic surgeon Doctor Ignacio Ginebreda Marti led the team who worked to correct the breaks. Navarro took to Twitter to thank fans of their support before he underwent the procedure.

Ayer tuve una caída entrenando y sufrí una fractura de tibia y peroné... Mañana pasaré por quirófano! Volveré fuerte pic.twitter.com/rPHIAlptOP — Jorge Navarro (@Jorge_Navarro9) June 12, 2016

MotoGP doctor, Dr. Xavier Mir was present and said Navarro had “intramedullary nailing of the tibia along with proximal and distal milling blocks inserted.” He said that “this type of intervention” of fixing the tibia with a nail rather than the plates as usual, “was chosen as it should allow the rider to use his foot sooner and accelerate recovery.”

Navarro ruled out of Assen GP

Navarro was due to be released on Wednesday to begin recovery, however unfortunately he will be unable to participate in the next round of the MotoGP which will take place at the TT Circuit, Assen on Sunday 26th June; usually this round runs on the Saturday but has changed this year. Last year he finished fourth at the Motul TT Assen after qualifying to start from second on the grid. Not only has his chances of catching championship leader Binder, a win from Sky Racing VR46 team rider Romano Fenati will mean he will drop to third in the championship.