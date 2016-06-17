MotoGP: Baz will miss Assen GP
Unfortunately for Avintia Ducati rider Loris Baz, he will be unable to compete at the eighth round of the MotoGP at the Motul TT Assen as he is not yet ready to return after coming off earlier in the season and having to undergo surgery on his right foot.

Bad luck for Baz at Mugello

The sixth round of the MotoGP at Mugello was very eventful. On race day Baz was involved in an incident including two other rider Alvaro Bautista (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) at turn one. Bautista apologised as he “involuntarily involved” the other two in an incident. The Spaniard had to use his second bike for the race after crashing his first one in the morning warm-up session and had issues with the front brake which he tried to adjust himself before after the warm-up lap.  As he entered the first corner his front wheel locked up which brought him off on the way into turn one and he took out Baz and Miller in the process.

Both Bautista and Miller were able to walk away but Baz knew he was hurt badly, he was immediately taken to the medical centre where they were able to relocate a dislocated first metatarsal however he had to fly to Switzerland to have his foot operated on by Doctor Ray. Once the swelling subsided the doctor had to operate to insert three plates, approximately fifteen screws and two nails as one of the four metatarsals that was broken was badly damaged.