Lorenzo to improve in wet or risk throwing MotoGP championship away

He may be the current MotoGP Champion but Movistar Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo completely lacks confidence in the wet as we witnessed at the Assen GP.

He was at the rear of the field of the majority of the race, it was eventually stopped after a heavy rainstorm hit and restarted when conditions eased but Lorenzo could only manage tenth position at the Austrian round only claiming six points towards his championship.

Lorenzo has to make up for lost points

He remains second in the championship despite his unconfident performance, however Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) who finished second at the Assen GP managed to extend his lead on Lorenzo and is now leading the championship by 24 points.

Unfortunately for Lorenzo the weather is not looking good for the ninth round in Germany. The Spaniard was present at the pre-race press conference where he described the round as an “important weekend” as he knows that in the last two rounds they have “lost a lot of points”.

Lorenzo, pictured here in the Netherlands, had a difficult and lonely race in the wet at Assen GP - Getty Images

Podium the target for Yamaha after disappointing past two rounds

Lorenzo revealed that his team “come here looking to finish on the podium” however he said, “We’ll see how the weather is.” Remaining optimistic for the championship he said, “Last year on three occasions I’ve been further back than 18 points and I recovered three times the same points.”

Changes at the beginning of the season to be considered ahead of the race

French tyre manufacturer Michelin became the new supplier to the MotoGP this season after taking over from Bridgestone. All riders now also have to use the same ECU which has been developed by the main factory teams.

Taking these changes into consideration Lorenzo said, “We will see”, as he reflected on the weather, “the feeling with the Michelin here and the new electronics” and he looks forward to the first Free Practice Session at the track to see if Yamaha are “able to be a little bit more competitive than we were last year.”

Always ways for riders to improve

This season is Lorenzo's last with Movistar Yamaha (maybe just for now) as he is set to move to the factory Ducati Team for 2017. Winning a race that Marquez may collecgt a DNF from is all it will take to level the championship out, however if Lorenzo is to remain in contention he has to increase his confidence and push harder in the wet. A challenging task for anyone who rides a motorcycle, never mind at the speeds the top class reach.