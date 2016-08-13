Iannone on pole for the first Austrian GP in 19 years

Ducati Team rider Andrea Iannone’s achievements will be added to the history books as he will begin the first Austrian MotoGP In 19 years from pole position after a dramatic end to qualifying at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Iannone dominated the Austria test

Previous to the tenth round of the MotoGP, before riders broke up for the summer break, many made their way to Austria after a wet German GP where they participated in two days of testing.

This was especially beneficial to the riders as the majority of them have never ridden at the track before never mind competed in a race there.

Modified wings for Iannone at the Red Bull Ring - www.facebook.com (Andrea Iannone)

Ducati well suited to the Red Bull Ring

Iannone took to the Red Bull Ring straight away. The Ducati is well suited as the track requires a lot of ‘full throttle’ and over it was Iannone who unofficially came out on top on both days of testing.

The Ducatis returned for the meeting and immediately they became the ones to beat. Iannone has been in the top three fastest every session so far this weekend and topped the leaderboard during FP3.

Iannone qualifies in pole for the Austrian GP

Then it was time for qualifying, he got in an early fastest lap time but it was not secure and became under jeopardy later on in the session his when Movistar Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo briefly knocked him off the top spot.

In the final stages though he reclaimed the top spot with his time of 1:23.142 and no one else was able to get near meaning he secured pole for the first Austrian GP in 19 years. And he did it with sore ribs as he experienced a crash while participating in Motorcross racing over the break.

Iannone in parc ferme with his Ducati Team celebrating pole position for the first Austrian GP in 19 years - www.facebook.com (Andrea Iannone)

Iannone receiving ongoing treatment for his injury

Iannone has been receiving treatment from the Clinica Mobile who he said “worked very well” for him and he felt that “the injury is a bit better today”.

Starting from pole he will have to hope that he is still comfortable after the duration of the race at Red Bull Ring, he said, “The recovery is not fast but the pain has improved a lot since yesterday.”

The Italian knows that “over 28 laps it will be difficult” however he did not want to “focus on the injury because it’s a negative point.”

Talking about the Neriogiardini Motorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich Iannone feels Ducati “have a lot of positive points”. Speaking about his achievements in qualifying he said, “We’re on pole position and this is a good moment for us.”