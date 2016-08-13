Zarco confident ahead of Austrian Moto2 race after claiming pole

Johann Zarco seems to have found his championship winning form, as the current Moto2 champion dominated at the Red Bull Ring today, ahead of the tenth round of the Moto2 season.

New track on the calendar

The Ajo Motorsport Kalex rider’s experience has oozed so far as he has taken to the new track on the calendar extremely well. The MotoGP championship series returns to Austria for the first time after 19 years for the NeroGiardini Motorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich where Zarco has claimed his second pole of the 2016 season.

Late charge from Zarco allowed him to secure pole

After dominating most of Free Practice, and temporarily losing the top spot on the leaderboard during qualifying to Franco Morbidelli (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS), the Frenchman made a late charge in which he was able to reclaim the Moto2 pole; he then continued to chip away at his own time until the session ended.

Difference in weather conditions helped all competitiors

The temperature in Spielberg on day two certainly made a huge difference to everyone participating at the meeting and Zarco was eventually able to improve his times by around 0.6 seconds. It was his lap time of 1:29.255 that secured the Moto2 rider pole position.

Zarco felt that “Qualifying went very well” and that the fact that “it was hotter than yesterday” he claimed helped him.

He said he felt “much better and more confident” because of the fact he had “more heat in the tyres” and this then meant he, “pushed hard to take pole position”. Zarco said that he “was able to improve as the session went on” and described that how on his “final stint” that he “saw that I (he) could lower my time and get on pole”.

Zarco confident ahead of the race

The Kalex rider claimed, “We also have a good pace so I am very calm ahead of the race and very confident.” He feels that there are “at a good level” and that they “need to keep it up tomorrow and in the remaining races”. He finished by thanking his team “for the great job with the bike”.