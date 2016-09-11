Lorenzo not happy with third after lacking pace in San Marino

After ‘riding the lap of his life’ to gain pole position ahead if the 13th round of the MotoGP season at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Movistar Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo only managed third on the podium after the San Marino GP.

Lorenzo claims third in San Marino

A great result for the Spaniard in front of his teammate’s home fans (which would increase the pressure on any rider especially when the fans are think it’s acceptable to boo you), it is a return to form for the Yamaha rider who has struggled the last few rounds in mixed weather conditions.

Lovely conditions for a MotoGP race

The sun was shining in Italy and Lorenzo got a fantastic start from the pole spot on the grid. He led into the first corner and remained in front for a while before coming under attack from his teammate Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) much to the crowds’ delight; an overtake that has since proved controversial.

Lorenzo then came under pressure from fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez who stalked him aboard his Repsol Honda. He had to continue to concentrate as he watched his teammate extend his lead… little did he know what was about to happen.

Into the corner. | Image source: Getty Images

Pedrosa begins his surge and went on to win

After a few laps Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) began to settle and his pace increased. He was able to begin his surge through the field. After qualifying eighth he got a great start gaining places immediately.

His first victim was Marquez, after a short battle he passed him meaning Lorenzo was under more pressure. He soon passed Lorenzo too, and then went on to pass Rossi in front of the Italian’s home fans. He retained the lead and went on to win the race.

Lorenzo clung onto a podium position as Marquez was unable to catch him in the end. Marquez is choosing to finish a race and claim points these days rather than battle to win, a much more mature approach from the former champion.

Lorenzo jeered as he stepped onto the podium

The sea of Rossi fans that invaded the start-finish straight below the podium were not too pleased in Lorenzo’s result though as some of them unnecessarily chose to boo him when he went up to claim his trophy. He kept his composure though and celebrated along with the others; it was a much needed podium finish after a series of bad results in the wet.

Was the controversial move Rossi made on Lorenzo ‘aggressive’?

The controversy came later on at the press conference when both Lorenzo and Rossi were questioned about the overtaking manoeuvre Rossi made on Lorenzo to gain the lead. Lorenzo felt that the move was very aggressive, and Rossi did not degree and the two had a heated discussion about it whilst poor little old race winner Pedrosa (who became the eighth different MotoGP winner this season by the way) had no choice but to sit between them and avoid the digs.

Lorenzo not happy during the press conference - Getty Images

Lorenzo not happy with the result as he struggled with pace

Lorenzo declared that he “can’t be happy” with the result in San Marino as he “expected a bit more from the race”. He felt he “tried hard for the victory” but said that today he “simply didn’t have the best pace”. Pedrosa set the new lap record at the track of 1:32.979, however Lorenzo’s pole lap time of 1:31.868 is the quickest lap ever (but does not necessarily count as it wasn’t recorded during the actual race).

He noted that “Dani had a better pace” and also that he found that his teammate “Rossi had one tenth on some laps”. He noticed that “little by little they were going away” and despite him trying his “best to stay there” unfortunately for him “they went ahead”. He declared, “Honestly they were faster!”

Lorenzo remains third in the championship on 162 points; he is 18 points behind his teammate Rossi in second who closed the gap between him and Marquez who is on 223 points.